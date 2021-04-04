Tata Nexon Highest Ever Monthly Sales In March 2021 With 228% Growth

Tata Nexon is currently sold with a 1.2-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine, paired with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed AMT transmission

Tata Motors garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 29,655 units in March 2021 as against 5,676 units during the same period last year with a Year-on-Year growth of 422 per cent. When compared to the previous month of February 2021, Tata registered 9 per cent growth and it finished as the third largest carmaker in the country.

The homegrown manufacturer has been posting consistent triple digit sales increase in recent months and it comfortably sit at third in the overall monthly domestic charts behind Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai. Last month, the Nexon sat at the top of the sales table within the brand’s domestic range by recording its highest monthly tally ever.

The compact SUV stepped into the market in late 2017 and its popularity only rose over the last three and a half years. The Global NCAP five-star rated SUV received a major facility in early 2020 along with its siblings, the Tiago and Tigor while the domestic fleet was strengthened by the addition of the Nexon EV and Altroz premium hatchback.



With the Altroz emerging as a consistent seller alongside the Tiago and Harrier, which had its range expanded courtesy of the seven-seater Safari, Tata has been reaping good volumes on regular basis. The Nexon competes against Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.

In March 2021, the Nexon was responsible for posting 8,683 units in total as against 2,646 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with a massive YoY surge of 228 per cent. Just a year ago, the entire country began reeling under the health crisis leading to the hampered social and economic activities, and thus the YoY numbers would not make much sense.

But, compared to Feb 2021, the Tata Nexon registered a healthy 10 per cent MoM growth as 8,683 units were sold in that period. It is currently retailed with a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine developing 120 PS maximum power and 170 Nm peak torque while the 1.5-litre diesel delivers 110 PS and 260 Nm. Both are paired with a six-speed manual or a six-speed AMT.