Tata Nexon, Harrier & Safari Red Dark Editions To Launch Soon, Teased

Tata Red Dark editions of the Nexon, Harrier and Safari will go on sale soon in India with visual updates over their regular variants

Tata Motors has today officially released the first teaser video of the Red Dark editions of the Nexon, Harrier and Safari. Confirmed to launch soon in India, the trio will gain visual enhancements to differentiate themselves from their respective standard variants. We can also expect new features to be added to the special edition.

The Mumbai-based manufacturer showcased the Red Dark editions of the Harrier and Safari at the 2023 Auto Expo last month in Greater Noida. They featured updates like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a seven-inch fully digital instrument console, a 360-degree camera system, and ADAS-based driver-assistive and safety technologies.

The exterior, finished in Oberon Black colour scheme, is accentuated by the contrast red finish to the brake callipers and the grille at the front. Other highlights are the red accent on the #Dark badge positioned on the front fenders, Carnelian Red leather seat upholstery, red garnish seen on the centre console and inside door handles embellished in red colour.

Tata already sells the Dark Edition across its range and is one of the many special editions sold by the brand in its regularly updated lineup. Only a couple of days ago, Tata opened bookings for the updated Harrier and Safari and they will also be launched soon. They will only gain new features like a larger touchscreen with new UI, a new digital cluster, etc.

The ADAS tech will enable features such as forward collision warning, lane departure warning, blind spot detection, lane change alert, autonomous emergency braking, traffic sign recognition, high beam assist, door open alert and rear cross-traffic alert. Needless to say, the Tata Nexon Red Dark edition will not feature ADAS.

No mechanical changes will be made as the compact SUV will continue to be powered by a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol and a 1.5-litre Revotorq diesel engine while the midsize SUVs will use the familiar 2.0-litre FCA-sourced diesel engine. They are expected to receive updates to meet BSVI stage 2 emission standards.