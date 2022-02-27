Tata Nexon & Harrier Likely To Get More Features Very Soon

The ‘Kaziranga Edition’ of Nexon and Harrier have a few new features, which will likely be added to their respective standard version soon

Tata Motors recently introduced the ‘Kaziranga Edition’ of its SUVs, which feature a unique ‘Grassland Beige’ colour theme, with a blacked-out roof, along with a unique cabin upholstery and bespoke interior trims. On Nexon and Harrier, the differences are not limited to just aesthetics; some additional features have been added to them.

Tata Nexon Kaziranga Edition gets ventilated front seats, auto-dimming IRVM, and an in-built air purifier. These features could make their way to the standard range later, albeit with a price hike. The Kaziranga Edition of Harrier gets the following additions – ventilated front seats, an in-built air purifier, and wireless smartphone connectivity (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto) – which are expected to be offered on the standard range soon.

The reason for this speculation is simple; Tata Motors had launched the ‘Gold Edition’ of Safari with a few exclusive features – ventilated first- and second-row seats, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto – and later, these features made their way to the standard range as well. We expect the manufacturer to use the same strategy with other SUVs as well.

The mechanical department won’t feature any changes on both SUVs. Tata Harrier will continue to be powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine, with 170 PS and 350 Nm on tap. Transmission choices include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque-converter gearbox, which send power to the front wheels only.

Under the hood of Nexon, buyers can choose to get a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol mill (120 PS/170 Nm) or a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel powerplant (110 PS/260 Nm). Both engines come with two transmission options – a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed AMT – available in only front-wheel-drive format.

Tata Nexon is currently priced from Rs. 7.39 lakh to Rs. 13.73 lakh, while Tata Harrier’s price ranges from Rs. 14.49 lakh to Rs. 21.70 lakh. With the addition of the above-mentioned features, their price lists will be surely be revised.

All prices mentioned above are ex-showroom, New Delhi