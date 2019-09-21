Tata Nexon, Harrier, Hexa, Tiago And Tigor With Sunroof, TPMS Launched

Tata Harrier, Hexa, Nexon, Tiago and Tigor Pro Editions get exterior enhancements and feature additions as part of the package

As part of offering something special during the festive season, Tata Motors has introduced the Pro Editions of the Tiago, Nexon, Harrier, Tigor and Hexa. To make it versatile, the Pro Editions can be grafted on to the aforementioned vehicles of the existing owners by paying as low as Rs. 29,999.

Tata says the lifestyle accessory editions are designed keeping in mind the evolving requirements of the customers. They provide styling improvements as well as enhance the entertainment and convenience features. The Pro Editions come hot on the heels of Tata announcing a range of discounts across its range for up to Rs. 1.65 lakh.

The Pro Edition Tata Harrier, Hexa, Nexon, Tiago and Tigor are made available across all authorised dealerships of the brand through Tata Motors Genuine Accessories. The Pro Edition of the best-selling Tiago gets pop-up sunroof, ambient mood lighting, magnetic sunshades, camera with display on IRVM and armrest.

Product Accessories Festive Season Price PRO Package for Harrier Automatic Sunroof, Sunshades, Front Parking Sensor, Mobile Holder Wireless, TPMS app-based, Ambient mood lighting, Bonnet mascot, Humanity line chrome, Exhaust chrome Rs. 1,09,999 PRO Package for Hexa Automatic sunroof, Front parking sensor, Mobile holder wireless, TPMS app-based, Ambient mood lighting Rs. 99,999 PRO Package for Nexon Sunroof pop up, Sunshades magnetic, Ambient mood lighting, TPMS app-based, Front parking sensor, Vehicle tracking system Rs. 37,999 PRO Package for Tigor Sunroof pop up, Ambient mood lighting, Sunshades magnetic, Armrest, Vehicle tracking system Rs. 29,999 PRO Package for Tiago Sunroof pop up, Ambient mood lighting, sunshades magnetic, Camera with display on IRVM, Armrest Rs. 29,999

The additions cost Rs. 29,999 in the Tiago and for the same money the Tigor gains all but camera with display on IRVM feature as it is replaced by the vehicle tracking system. The Pro Edition Nexon is priced at Rs. 37,999 and it comprises of app-based Tyre Pressure Monitoring System and front parking sensor along with whatever offered in Tigor.

The Hexa Pro Edition package requires the owner to shell out Rs. 1 lakh and it enables equipment like an automatically operable sunroof, front parking sensor, wireless mobile holder, application-based TPMS and ambient mood lighting. The Harrier tops the Pro Edition chart by costing Rs. 1.10 lakh and it gets plenty of features.

What has been added to the Pro Edition Tata Harrier are chromed exhaust and humanity line, bonnet mascot, an automatic sunroof, sunshades, front parking sensor, wireless mobile holder, app-based TPMS and ambient mood lighting. No mechanical changes have been implemented as part of the Pro Edition package.