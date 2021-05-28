Tata Nexon Gets New 16-Inch Five-Spoke Alloy Wheels In India

Tata Nexon has received new five-spoke diamond-cut alloy wheels as it replaces the old V-shaped alloy wheel design

Tata Motors introduced the Nexon in late 2017 and it has become a tremendous success for the brand and played a key role in making a strong comeback under the Turnaround 2.0 strategy. With the latest crop of vehicles such as Tiago, Tigor, Nexon and Harrier, the homegrown manufacturer has certainly improved its volume sales over the last two years.

In recent times, Tata continued to be the third most sold passenger car maker in the country on monthly basis. Tata has regularly updated its lineup with new features, variants rejig and introduction of new trim levels along with cosmetic changes to keep things fresh for the customers. Early last year, the trio of Tiago, Tigor and Nexon gained comprehensive facelifts.

It did help in Tata posting three-digit YoY sales growth consistently. The Nexon compact SUV is one of the safer cars money can buy for under Rs. 10 lakh with a five-star Global NCAP crash test ratings and is also equipped with a packed features list with an appealing interior. Tata has now silently replaced the V-shaped alloy wheels in favour of five-spoke diamond-cut alloys.

The variants with 16-inch V-shaped alloys are now available with the new design and let us know if you like the new ones or not! The vehicles with the new set of wheels have started arriving at dealerships as well as you can see in the images. Except for the addition, no other changes have been implemented in the sub-four-metre SUV.

As for the performance, the Tata Nexon derives power from a 1.2-litre turbocharged Revotron petrol engine developing a maximum power output of 120 PS and 170 Nm of peak torque while the fuel-efficient 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo Revotorq diesel kicks out 110 PS and 260 Nm. The engines are paired with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed AMT transmission.

Only a few weeks ago, the Nexon had its physical buttons and knobs omitted on the centre console. The cabin features a layered dashboard, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, sunroof, automatic climate control, push-button start/stop, height-adjustable driver seat and a lot more.