Tata Nexon Gets 3 New Base Variants, Up To Rs. 1.10 Lakh Cheaper

Tata Nexon now carries a starting price of Rs. 8 lakh for petrol and Rs. 10 lakh for diesel (both prices, ex-showroom)

Tata Nexon has launched new base variants of the Nexon just days after Mahindra introduced the XUV 3XO in India with a competitive starting price of Rs. 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The Nexon used to start at around Rs. 8.15 lakh for the base trim and now the new entry-level variant, known as the Smart (O), has arrived and is priced Rs. 15,000 cheaper.

The diesel-spec Tata Nexon, on the other hand, has gained two new variants namely Smart+ and Smart+ S and they are priced at Rs. 10 lakh and Rs. 10.60 lakh respectively (both prices, ex-showroom). In addition, the homegrown manufacturer has reduced the prices of the Smart+ and Smart+ S trims and they now cost Rs. 8.90 lakh and Rs. 9.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

The price of the Tata Nexon Smart+ is down by Rs. 30,000 while that of the Smart+ S has been reduced by Rs. 40,000 for the petrol specification. The addition of the new base-spec diesel variant has brought the entry-level asking price by Rs. 1.10 lakh. Tata has often rejigged the lineup of its products by adding new features and special editions over the years.

The Nexon compact SUV is offered in an expansive range as well and is one of the top selling SUVs in India. However, it recent months, its volume numbers have reduced and resultantly, it has lost top honours to Maruti Suzuki Brezza in its segment while the Punch micro SUV has stepped up to the occasion and is posting industry-best sales tally for SUVs in recent months.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO is expected to make a strong impact on the SUV sales charts in the coming months and is packed with features right from the base variant as six airbags, 60:40 split rear seats, disc brakes on all four wheels and many other features are standard. The range-topping model is priced at Rs. 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and it gets segment-first features such as Level 2 ADAS and a panoramic sunroof.

The Tata Nexon’s prices go up to Rs. 15.80 lakh (ex-showroom) and it derives power from a 1.2L turbo petrol engine and a 1.5L diesel engine. The former produces 120 PS and 170 Nm while the latter kicks out 115 PS and 260 Nm. A six-speed MT, a six-speed AMT and a seven-speed DCT are transmission options.