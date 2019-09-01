Tata Nexon Flies Past 1,00,000 Sales Milestone In 23 Months Since Launch

The Tata Nexon goes up against some formidable rivals, including sub-4-metre SUVs like Maruti Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300 and Ford EcoSport

The Tata Nexon is currently the smallest SUV in the product portfolio of Tata Motors. Launched in September 2017, the sub-4-metre SUV has helped its carmaker fined customers in the ever competitive compact SUV segment. In the latest development, the Nexon has zoomed past the 1,00,000 sales mark.

The Tata Nexon has taken 23 months to achieve this sales milestone. Basically, the traditional Maruti Vitara Brezza rival has taken 23 months to complete its journey to 1,00,000 unit sales milestone. As of end of July 2019, the Nexon had clocked 98,551 units, out of which 51,131 units are diesel-powered, while the remaining 47,420 vehicles have a petrol engine.

While we are yet to get our hands on the official sales figures for August 2019, it’s safe to predict that the sale of remaining 1,449 units would have happened last month. The Nexon started life as a concept that was showcased at the 2016 Auto Expo. The show car garnered many eyeballs and what really worked in the car’s favour was that the production model looked quite close to the design study.

The Tata Nexon has been available with 1.2-litre and 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol and diesel engines that come mated to a six-speed manual transmission each. Also, both the motor output a maximum power of 110 PS and are available with optional AMT.

The Tata Nexon was quick to make a mark for itself in the market and was pretty easy for the compact SUV to find the second spot on the sales chart, pegged between the Ford EcoSport and Maruti Vitara Brezza. Now, however, sales of Nexon have been dwindling as it has been rather comprehensively outsold by the Hyundai Venue and Mahindra XUV300.

In order to make the Tata Nexon back into the limelight, Tata Motors will soon introduce a facelifted version in the market. The updated SUV will have styling elements based on the IMPACT 2.0 philosophy and would look bolder and more modern than the current version. It’s even expected to come with more features to help the compact become a stronger rival to the Hyundai Venue and Mahindra XUV300.