Tata Nexon Fitted With A After-Market Tesla-Like Touchscreen Infotainment

The Tata Nexon comes equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, but it looks like the screen size is not adequate for some buyers

Giant aftermarket touchscreens are very popular among car owners looking to upgrade their car’s infotainment system to resemble ones usually seen on high-end luxury cars, and more prominently seen on Teslas. We have previously seen Tesla-like touchscreen infotainment systems being equipped on a range of cars including Toyota Fortuner, Hyundai Creta, Honda Civic etc.

But this is the first time that a huge Tesla-inspired touchscreen infotainment system has been fitted to a Tata Nexon. Since the Nexon is offered with a floating infotainment setup, upgrading to anything bigger than the stock touchscreen system sounds absurd. However, Sky Car – a modification shop located in Ramesh Nagar, New Delhi has made it possible.

In a video posted on YouTube by the owner of the modification shop himself, Nitin Grover goes on to explain all the features of this giant vertically stacked free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, that has been equipped on a lower-end trim of the 2020 Tata Nexon facelift.

The touchscreen infotainment system equipped on the car comes with Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity as well as Google Maps. The system also offers a split-screen layout if you want it to display two separate functions at the same time. In case you’re wondering, the cost of this touchscreen infotainment system is just Rs 15,000, which is not much considering the size of the display.

While the variant seen here is a lower-end trim of the car, the range-topping trim comes packed up to the brim with features like an electric sunroof, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, connected-car tech, automatic projector headlamps with LED DRLs, cruise control, automatic climate control, a flat-bottom steering wheel, a digital instrument cluster and much more.

Tata currently retails the Nexon at a starting price of Rs 6.95 lakh, which goes up to Rs 12.7 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). The car puts up against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Ford EcoSport and Mahindra XUV300 in the market.