Tata Nexon Facelift To Be Unveiled Alongside Nexon EV Next Month – Report

Tata is all set to reveal its first fully-electric SUV, Nexon EV on December 16, the Indian carmaker will also use the opportunity to showcase the 2020 Nexon facelift

Tata Motors has been working on a mid-life facelift of its sub-4m SUV, the Nexon, which has been spotted on test in India on various occasions. The Indian manufacturer will also be introducing an electric version of the car in India next year, which will likely be first unveiled on December 16.

Reports suggest that the EV is certainly not the only car that Tata will be revealing next month, but we will also likely be seeing the brand take the wraps off the Nexon facelift. The Nexon EV teased until now, is based on the current model on sale in India. However, the e-SUV is expected to be based on the facelifted Nexon.

The electric version of the Nexon will be launched in the first quarter of 2020, and will be priced between Rs 15-17 lakh. The Nexon EV will be the first car equipped with Tata’s Ziptron EV technology to go on sale, followed by the Altroz hatchback and the updated Tigor EV which will be launched at later dates.

The Nexon facelift will feature a few exterior changes in the form of a redesigned front bumper, fog lamp clusters, along with a sleeker grille. The car will also be getting all new slimmer headlamp units integrated with LED DRLs. The car will carry forward the overall dimensions from the pre-facelift model, however it will feature a new set alloy wheels, along with a tweaked rear-end.

Touted as the safest car in India, Tata will also be updating the car with the latest pedestrian protection norms that come into effect from October next year, to make the Nexon facelift retain the title.

Powering the Nexon facelift will be BS6-compliant versions of the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and the 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engines currently on offer, that produce a similar max power of 110 PS, but 260 Nm and 170 Nm of peak torque respectively. The engines can be had either with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission.

Upon launch, the Nexon facelift will continue to rival its current competitors which include Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. On the other hand, the Nexon EV will have no direct rival in the Indian market until Mahindra launches the all-electric XUV300 by mid-2020.