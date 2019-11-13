Tata Nexon Facelift Spotted Yet Again In India, Gets New LED DRLs

A test mule of the upcoming Tata Nexon has been spotted yet again and it appears to be the production-ready model

With the Tata Nexon set to receive a facelift early next year, heavily camouflaged test mules of the car have been continually spied in the past months. However, this time around, the test mule looks like the production-ready version of the upcoming facelift.

Externally, the car retains its overall dynamics and dimensions. But do expect it carry some certain new traits over the outgoing model. The recently spotted test mule sports new LED DRLs integrated into all new sleeker headlamp units. The front bumper looks reworked, and will likely house a chrome grille running across the headlights.

The rear bumper also looks tweaked, but the design for the tail lamps continue to be the same. The spied car sported the same set of 16-inch alloy wheels seen on the pre-facelift Nexon, but the 2020 model could get a new set of alloys as well.

Being a facelift, the interior layout of the pre-facelift model will be carried over. However, it is highly likely that the upcoming facelift of the sub-4m SUV will pack in some extra features including a new infotainment system, digital MID and even cruise control. It might also get a variant refresh, in order to compete with the segment leaders Hyundai Venue and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.

Tata will continue to equip the Nexon with a 1.2-litre Revotron turbocharged petrol, and a 1.5-litre Revotorq diesel engine, albeit in a BS6-compliant form. The petrol engine makes max power of 108.5 HP and 170 Nm of max torque, and the diesel engine makes a similar peak power of 108.5 HP, but a 260 Nm peak torque.

Tata has currently priced the Nexon in between Rs 6.58 lakh to Rs 11.1 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom), but the 2020 facelift of the car will see a marginal price hike, thanks to the BS6 update to its engine. Upon launch, the 2020 Nexon will continue to rival the likes of Hyundai Venue, Ford EcoSport, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, which is also set to receive a mid-life update and Mahindra XUV300.