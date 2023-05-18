Tata Nexon Facelift Spied Again – Bigger Touchscreen & Paddle Shifters

The upcoming Tata Nexon facelift will get plenty of changes to the interior and exterior design, along with new and better equipment

Tata Nexon is currently the hottest-selling SUV in India, primarily due to its muscular design, top-notch safety, and the availability of handsome special-edition models. Its current avatar has been on sale since 2020, and the SUV’s design has only received minor updates since. To keep things fresh, Tata Motors will roll out another facelift for the Nexon soon.

The upcoming Tata Nexon facelift has been spied multiple times on Indian roads, and spy pictures have given us plenty of hints about the exterior and interior changes. A new set of spy shots have emerged online recently, giving us a close look at the little SUV. Let’s understand all the changes it will get.

At the front, the forthcoming facelifted Tata Nexon will get a split headlamp setup, similar to Tata Safari, Harrier, and Punch. The front grille will be redesigned as well. At the sides, we see a new set of alloy wheels, although the profile shape seems unchanged. At the rear, the SUV will have a completely new connected taillight, along with a more prominent roof-mounted spoiler.

Interestingly, the rear windshield wiper will be mounted on the rear spoiler, giving the tailgate a much cleaner look. Now, let’s jump to the interior! The most noticeable change seen in spy pictures is the new two-spoke, flat-bottom steering wheel, inspired by Tata Curvv. The instrument console will be new as well – a fully-digital TFT unit.

The Tata crossover will also get a larger touchscreen infotainment system – likely a 10.25-inch unit – which should get an updated connected car suite. We expect the upholstery to be updated as well. The equipment list will likely be the same as the current version, which isn’t bad, as the SUV has many impressive features.

The SUV will also get paddle shifters, which makes us believe that the automatic variants will drop the AMT in favour of a dual-clutch automatic (DCA) transmission. As for the engines, the upcoming Nexon facelift will likely get a choice between Tata’s new 1.2-litre TGDi petrol motor and an updated version of the existing 1.5-litre diesel mill.

Currently, Tata Nexon is priced from Rs. 7.80 lakh to Rs. 14.50 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The facelifted model will be a little more expensive when it launches in the coming months.