Tata Nexon EV XM (Base Variant) Detailed In A Walkaround Video

The Tata Nexon EV is currently the most affordable electric SUV available in the Indian market, and has no direct rival as of yet

Tata Motors launched the fully-electric version of the Nexon earlier this year, which went on to become the carmaker’s first fully-electric SUV. The e-SUV is being offered in three trims – XM, XZ+ and XZ+ Lux priced at Rs 13.99 lakh, Rs 14.99 lakh and Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.

While the XZ+ Lux variant with all the bells and whistles has been covered by everyone, here is a walk-around video of the Nexon EV’s entry level XM variant by Narru’s Auto vlog’s on YouTube, that will show you around the most affordable variant of the most economical fully-electric SUV in India. Take a look at the video –

The XM variant of the car can be had in three different colours, namely Signature Teal Blue, Moonlight Silver and Glacier White. Unlike the XZ+ and XZ+ Lux trims, the XM variant can only be had in a single-tone colour option, and the car used in the video sports the Glacier White paint scheme.

The XM variant gets black door handles, black outside rear-view mirrors, R16 steel wheels with wheel covers with blue inserts. These wheel caps look similar to the ones that were seen on the KRAZ limited edition variant of the ICE Nexon. At the front, the XM variant of the Nexon EV also misses out on the fog lamps.

The features on offer with the entry-level variant of the Nexon EV include projector headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, electrically adjustable wing mirrors, LED tail lamps, automatic climate control, push button start/stop, passive keyless entry, a 2-DIN stereo system with a 4-speaker setup from HARMAN with Bluetooth connectivity and steering mounted audio controls as well.

The Nexon EV is based on Tata’s Ziptron EV platform, and comes equipped with an IP67 rated 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery, which is paired to a 3-phase permanent magnet synchronous motor that puts out 129 PS of max power and 245 Nm of peak torque.

The battery can be charged from 0 to 80% in just an hour, while 20 to 100% with a regular 15 amp charger will take about eight hours. The Nexon EV has an ARAI certified range of 312 km on a single full charge.