Tata Nexon EV With Larger Battery Launched At Rs. 13.99 L – 489 Km Range

Besides introducing a larger battery pack, Tata has expanded the Nexon EV’s range by adding in the Red Dark edition

In addition to announcing the launch of the Nexon CNG, the country’s first turbocharged CNG car, Tata Motors has introduced the Nexon EV with the larger 45 kWh battery pack. With an attractive starting price of Rs. 13.99 lakh for the base Creative 45, it costs Rs. 14.99 lakh and Rs. 15.99 lakh for the Fearless 45 and Empowered 45 trims while the top-end Empowered 45+ is priced at Rs. 16.99 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom pan India).

The newly introduced Tata Nexon Red Dark Edition is Rs. 20,000 costlier than the Empowered 45+ at Rs. 17.19 lakh (ex-showroom). The arrival of the new battery pack expands the Nexon EV’s portfolio into three battery choices and it comes with an ARAI-certified claimed driving range of 489 km on a single charge with the C75 range being 350 km to 370 km.

Since the Creative 45 is positioned lower than the Fearless variant with 40.5 kWh battery, it is Rs. 1.60 lakh cheaper. According to Tata, the larger battery unit is 15 per cent more energy dense while occupying the same space as the 40.5 kWh battery. Moreover, the charging time has also been reduced from 56 minutes to 40 minutes, between 10-80 per cent.

Tata Nexon EV 45 Variants Price (Ex-Showroom, Pan India) 1. Creative 45 Rs. 13.99 lakh 2. Fearless 45 Rs. 14.99 lakh 3. Empowered 45 Rs. 15.99 lakh 4. Empowered+ 45 Rs. 16.99 lakh 5. Empowered+ 45 Red Dark Rs. 17.19 lakh

The frontal storage has also been slightly improved while the volumetric density is also improved by 15 per cent and features such a voice assisted panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, etc have been added. The Nexon Red Dark Edition gets a host of visual enhancements including glossy black cents, red touches, 16-inch black alloy wheels, red leatherette seats, and so on.

Tata Nexon EV 45 Performance Specifications Battery 45 kWh Range 489 km (350-370 km (C75)) 10-80% 40 Minutes using fast charger

The Nexon EV Dark Red also features red themed inserts across the interior and exterior of the vehicle, exclusive UI and UX for the infotainment system and the instrument cluster, Arcade.ev, smart welcome and goodbye sequence and a charging indicator built in the front LED DRL, 31.24 cm touchscreen display, Vehicle to Vehicle and Vehicle to Load technology, SOS function, 7.2 kW AC fast charger and much more.

With an expanded range, the Nexon EV will look to make a strong impact in the increasingly competitive zero-emission vehicle space in India which recently saw the arrival of the MG Windsor EV for a starting price of Rs. 13.49 lakh (ex-showroom).