Tata Nexon EV To Face Rivalry From Two New Electric SUVs Soon

Tata Nexon EV might face tough competition from two new entrants in its territory, which are slated to hit the Indian roads soon

With innovation comes risk, and the latter packs chances of winning. The statement holds true for the Tata Nexon EV. Tata Motors has managed to taste success with the Nexon EV. The brand developed the first-ever high-voltage EV of the country, and it turned out to be the highest-selling electric car in the nation. Also, Tata Motors has recently claimed, the demand for the electric variants of the Nexon is as much as their diesel equivalents.

Priced at Rs. 13.99 lakh, ex-showroom, the Tata Nexon EV currently has no direct rival in the Indian market. However, it would be seen facing the heat from two new entrants in the compact electric SUV space. The upcoming models will sit in a similar price bracket and will come with a similar set of specifications. Well, take a read to know more about them.

1. Mahindra eXUV300

Showcased to the masses for the first time at the 2020 Auto Expo, the electrified avatar of the Mahindra XUV300 is set to hit the showroom floors soon. It is likely to come with a 130 Hp electric motor, driving the front wheels. The battery will be a 40 kWh unit, and the eXUV300 might offer a driving range of around 300 km on a single charge.

In terms of design, it will look like the XUV300 itself, with the EV-specific design theme, including a tinge of blue at places and a faux radiator grille. Since electric SUVs don’t need to measure under 4m in length to invite lower taxes, the rear-end of the eXUV300 won’t be a chopped-off one like its fossil-powered counterpart.

2. MG Compact EV

The Chinese-owned British brand currently sells the MG ZS EV in the Indian market, which also marks the brand’s participation in the minuscule EV space. However, the carmaker has plans to develop a smaller electric SUV that will rival the Tata Nexon EV.

MG has earlier confirmed the arrival of a smaller electric SUV than the ZS EV, which will start from Rs. 10 lakh, ex-showroom. For the launch date, expect the new MG EV to come by the end of 2022 or early 2023. Currently, the brand is preparing for the launch of the petrol iteration of MG ZS EV, which will be named Astor.