Tata Nexon EV To Become More Powerful, Details Leaked Online

A recent type approval document of the Tata Nexon EV has leaked online, which reveals that the electric SUV is set to receive a more powerful motor

Tata Nexon EV was launched in India back in January 2020, and it is currently the most popular electric car in our market, thanks largely to its relatively affordable price and good driving range. Now, it seems like the homegrown manufacturer is planning to update the e-SUV with a more powerful motor, as per a leaked type approval certificate.

The document reveals that Tata Motors has homologated the Nexon EV with a 136 PS (100 kW) electric motor. In its current iteration, the electric SUV is powered by a 129 PS motor, which translates to a difference of 7 PS. The battery pack, however, will remain unchanged at 30.2 kWh, and we’re not sure how this would impact the driving range of the vehicle.

Currently, the electric Nexon delivers an ARAI-claimed range of 312 km, with the real-life range being closer to 200-250 km. The battery can be charged from zero to 80 per cent in just 60 minutes via a fast charger. The higher power output of the upcoming version should result in better performance, making this fun SUV even more exciting to drive.

We don’t expect any changes to the features and equipment list, and it will continue to retail in XM, XZ+, and XZ+ LUX trim levels. The top trim comes loaded with plenty of features, including a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a semi-digital instrument cluster (with a 7-inch TFT MID), ZConnect connected car tech, rear parking camera (with dynamic guidelines), etc.

It should also be noted that its closest competitor, MG ZS EV, is also rated at a peak power of 136 PS. However, the torque rating of the MG e-SUV is way higher, 350 Nm as compared to 245 Nm on the current Nexon EV, but the Tata is way more affordable.

The price of the Tata Nexon EV currently ranges from Rs. 13.99 lakh to Rs. 16.85 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), and with the update, we expect a small increment in the prices. The manufacturer hasn’t provided an official word on the launch of the more powerful version of this electric SUV, but we expect it to happen in the coming weeks.