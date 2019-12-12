Tata Nexon EV Teased For The First Time; To Be Unveiled On December 19

Tata Nexon EV is expected to be priced around Rs. 15-17 lakh (ex-showroom) and it could have a range of 300 km on a single charge

Tata Motors created quite a buzz when the electric version of the Nexon was announced a few weeks ago and it will be making its official public premiere on December 19. The homegrown auto major has been actively promoting Nexon EV on social media and it will enter the domestic market in the early parts of next year. It won’t have any direct rival upon arrival as the XUV300 EV is reportedly pushed back to H2 2021.

The teaser image further reiterates the changes we have already known so far as the zero-emission version gets similar frontal treatment as the forthcoming Nexon facelift. The exterior features a sharper front fascia with razor-sharp design elements including the redesigned headlamps with twin U-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights integrated into the cluster.

The more prominent grille section with Tata badge housed in the middle, stands akin to the bigger Harrier, is accompanied by a revised front bumper comprising of round shaped fog lamps and a new muscular bonnet structure. The coupe-ish silhouette remains identical and the rear end adorns subtle updates as can be judged from the test prototypes.

The structural changes will help the Nexon range in complying with pedestrian crash test standards as well. The changes have brought the Nexon EV as well as Nexon facelift closer to the Impact Design 2.0 styling philosophy debuted in the Harrier. The Nexon EV will indeed be retailed in a phased manner across the country as nine select cities will get it first.

Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, New Delhi, Pune and Thane are the first recipients of the electrified Nexon. The Nexon EV will be different from the current crop of electric vehicles sold by Tata as it is the first product based on Ziptron technology and expect the driving range to hover around 300 km on a single charge.

The Nexon EV will be priced between Rs. 15 lakh and Rs. 17 lakh (ex-showroom) and it will harbinger a range of electric vehicles in the near future. Tata will also be launching the Altroz premium hatchback in January 2020 and it will be followed by the seven-seater Gravitas SUV based on the Harrier at the 2020 Auto Expo in February.