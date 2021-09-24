Tata Nexon EV Records 10,000 Retail Sales; First EV To Do So In India

Tata Nexon EV achieved 10,000 retail sales milestone in just over a year and a half of its market launch

Tata Motors has today announced that it has recorded a staggering feat of garnering 10,000th retail sales with the Nexon EV. The electric SUV is undoubtedly the leader in the zero-emission passenger vehicle space with more than 70 per cent market share in YTD FY2022 and only last month, 1,000 unit sales were crossed with a strong order book according to the brand.

Speaking on the achievement, Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “The achievement of 10,000 EVs on road is a strong testament to how our innovative electric vehicles are resonating well with customers. We are proud to have lived up to the high expectations of the early EV adopters and are thankful to them for their continued trust in the brand. These customers have laid a strong foundation for EV ownership to further expand and have created a path for other prospective buyers to follow.”

Tata Motors along with the help of other Tata Group companies such as Tata Power, Tata Chemicals, Tata Autocomp, Tata Motors Finance, and Croma through an expansive e-mobility ecosystem called Tata UniEVerse is driving the transition. Tata Power has ramped up the charging infrastructure as well with 700 plus installations in 120 cities across the country.

A few weeks ago, Tata expanded the Ziptron technology by launching the updated Tigor EV with a revised exterior and higher driving range. The Ziptron tech first debut in the Nexon EV back in January 2020 and it will give rise to a host of new eco-friendly vehicles in the future. The new Tigor EV comes with an ARAI certified range of 306 km on a single charge under standard driving conditions.

It has been awaited four stars in Global NCAP crash test ratings for adult and child occupant protection as well and to address the fleet customers, the Xpres-T EV was introduced quite a while ago. Back to the Nexon EV, it features blue accents to differentiate itself from the IC-engined sibling inside and out.

The five-seater has a range of around 220-240 km in real-world conditions and is sold in XM, XZ Plus, XZ Plus Lux, XZ Plus Dark Edition and XZ Plus Lux Dark Edition with prices ranging between Rs. 13.99 lakh and Rs. 16.85 lakh (ex-showroom).