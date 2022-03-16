Tata Nexon EV Prices Hiked By Rs. 25,000 In March 2022- New Vs Old Prices

Tata Nexon is the best-selling electric car in the Indian market currently, and it is expected to receive an update sometime during this year

Tata Motors has silently increased the prices of its electric crossover – Nexon EV. The SUV now costs between Rs. 14.54 lakh and Rs. 17.15 lakh, with a uniform increase of Rs. 25,000 on all variants, namely XM, XZ Plus, XZ Plus Lux, XZ Plus Dark, and XZ Plus Lux Dark.

Apart from the prices, no changes have been reported to Tata Nexon EV. It continues to be powered by a 129 PS electric motor, mounted on the front axle, which comes paired with a 30.2 kWh battery pack. The electric SUV can deliver an ARAI-claimed driving range of up to 312 km, while the real-world range hovers between 200 km and 250 km.

The top-spec variants of Tata Nexon EV come loaded with plenty of convenience features, like a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), a semi-digital instrument console (with 7-inch TFT MID), Zconnect connected car system, keyless entry and go, electric sunroof, etc.

There are plenty of safety features on offer here, including dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, cornering stability control, child safety lock, ISOFIX child seat mounts, rear parking camera (with dynamic guidelines), follow-me-home headlights, etc.

Tata Motors is planning to update Nexon EV very soon, adding a bigger battery option to it (likely to be a 40 kWh battery pack). We expect to see a few visual changes as well, and rear disc brakes would also be added to it. The larger battery version will be significantly more expensive and will be sold alongside the current version.

Tata Nexon EV prices – New Vs Old Variant New price Old price XM Rs. 14.54 lakh Rs. 14.29 lakh XZ Plus Rs. 15.95 lakh Rs. 15.70 lakh XZ Plus Dark Rs. 16.29 lakh Rs. 16.04 lakh XZ Plus Lux Rs. 16.95 lakh Rs. 16.70 lakh XZ Plus Lux Dark Rs. 17.15 lakh Rs. 16.90 lakh

Tata Nexon EV doesn’t have any direct rivals in the Indian market, although Mahindra eXUV300 (or XUV400, the name is still a mystery) will arrive soon to fill that space. Tata’s electric SUV serves as an affordable alternative to Hyundai Kona EV and MG ZS EV.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi