Tata Nexon EV Price Hiked By Rs 26,000 – Updated Price List Inside

The Tata Nexon has no direct rival in the Indian market as of now, and the said EV is the most affordable fully-electric SUV available in the country as of now

Launched earlier this year, the Tata Nexon EV was quick to climb to the top of the EV sales charts, and the electric SUV went on to become the best-selling electric vehicle in the Indian market in the first half of this fiscal year. Tata offers the Nexon EV in three variants, namely XM, XZ+ and XZ+ Lux.

Now, the homegrown carmaker has hiked the prices of the mid-spec XZ+ and top-spec XZ+ LUX trims. Here is a table showing the new variant-wise price list of the Tata Nexon EV, as compared to previous prices, take a look –

Variant New Price* Old Price* XM Rs 13.99 lakh Rs 13.99 lakh XZ+ Rs 15.25 lakh Rs 14.99 lakh XZ+ Lux Rs 16.25 lakh Rs 15.99 lakh

*All prices are ex-showroom

The price of the entry-level XM variant remains the same, i.e. Rs 13.99 lakh. On the other hand, the XZ+ variant, which was previously priced at Rs 14.99 lakh, will now be offered for Rs 15.25 lakh. The range-topping XZ+ Lux trim will now set you back by Rs 16.25 lakh, as compared to the previous price of Rs 15.99 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

This means that the prices of the XZ+ and XZ+ Lux variants have been increased by Rs 26,000 each. Even after the price hike, the Tata Nexon EV continues to be the most affordable fully-electric SUV available in the Indian market as of now.

Talking about the car, the Nexon EV is the first car to be based on the Tata’s Ziptron electric vehicle technology. It has been plonked with an IP67 rated 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery, which is paired to a 3-phase permanent magnet synchronous motor that generates 129 PS of maximum power and 245 Nm of peak torque.

The battery can be charged from 0 to 80 per cent in just about an hour, while 20 – 100 per cent charge will take about 8 hours with a regular 15 amp charger. The Nexon EV has an ARAI certified range of 312 km on a single full charge.