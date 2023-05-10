Tata Nexon EV Max Launched In Nepal At NPR 46.49 Lakh

Tata Nexon EV Max has been introduced in Nepal with a 40.5 kWh IP67-rated Li-ion battery pack and a claimed driving range of 453 km

Tata Motors has today announced the launch of the Nexon EV Max at a starting price of NPR 46.49 lakh (INR 29.02 lakh approximately) for 7.2 kW charging option in Katmandu, Nepal. The Tata Nexon EV Max boasts Ziptron technology and is available in a total of three colour schemes namely Intensi-Teal (exclusive to the Nexon EV Max), Daytona Grey and Pristine White. It must be noted that two-tone shades are offered as a standard.

The electric SUV comes with a 40.5 kWh IP67-rated Li-ion battery pack and it enables 33 per cent higher battery capacity, which is said to deliver an anxiety-free ARAI-certified range of 453 km under standard testing conditions on a single charge. The Nexon EV MAX develops 100 kW (134 hp) of power and an instant torque output of 250 Nm.

It is claimed to sprint from zero to 100 kmph in less than nine seconds. The Tata Nexon EV Max for Nepal is available with the option of a 7.2 kW AC fast charger. It can be installed either at home or at the workplace helping in reducing charging time to 6.5 hours. The five-seater also supports fast charging as the 50 kW DC fast charger replenishes to 80 per cent from zero in just 56 minutes.

Speaking on the launch, Shailesh Chandra Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “Tata Motors has ushered in the EV revolution in Nepal, which has received overwhelming enthusiasm from customers for our portfolio of Nexon EV and Tigor EV. In an attempt to enhance the EV experience further and expand our portfolio here, we are extremely delighted to introduce the Nexon EV MAX in Nepal.”

The Tata Nexon EV comes with features such as a revamped centre console, a Jewel-pattern control knob with active mode display, Makarana beige interiors, leatherette seats with ventilation for front passengers, air purifier, wireless charger, auto-dimming IRVM, cruise control and three drive modes namely Eco, City and Sport.

Other highlights are multi-mode regen, ESP with i-VBAC (intelligent – Vacuum-less Boost & Active Control), HHA (Hill Hold Assist), HDC (Hill Descent Control), EPB (Electronic Parking Brake) with Auto Vehicle Hold and disc brake on all four wheels. The battery and electric motor has a warranty of eight years or 1.60 km.