Tata Nexon EV Max Launched In India At Rs. 17.74 Lakh

Tata Nexon EV Max has a claimed driving range of 437 km on a single charge and it gains a number of new features; 0-100 kmph in under 9 seconds

Following a set of teaser images over the last few days, Tata Motors has launched the long-range version of the Nexon EV dubbed the Nexon EV Max today in the domestic market. The Tata Nexon EV Max gets a host of updates to differentiate itself from the regular 30.2 kWh version. It will take on the likes of MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona Electric.

It carries a price tag of Rs. 17.74 lakh for XZ+, Rs. 18.24 lakh for XZ+ with 7.2 kW charger, Rs. 18.74 lakh for XZ+ Lux and Rs. 19.24 lakh for XZ+ Lux with 7.2 kW charger (all prices, ex-showroom). The major highlight is the 40.5 kWh Li-ion battery pack (10.3 kWh larger) and it enables a power output of 143 hp and 250 Nm of torque (14 hp and 5 Nm more than the standard model). Despite changes to accommodate the larger battery pack, the bootspace remains at 350 litres.

The Tata Nexon EV Max impressively undercuts its rivals by a big margin and it has a claimed driving range of 437 km on a single charge – about 125 km more than the claimed range of the standard Nexon EV. Thus, it could return a real-world range of around 300 to 320 km – a highly promising range that will help the electric SUV appeal to a wider range of customers. Coupled with selectable regen modes, the Max has higher overall efficiency as well.

Tata Nexon EV Max Variants Price (Ex-Showroom) Nexon EV Max XZ+ with 3.3 kW Charger Rs. 17.74 lakh Nexon EV Max XZ+ with 7.2 kW Charger Rs. 18.24 lakh Nexon EV Max XZ+ Lux with 3.3 kW Charger Rs. 18.74 lakh Nexon EV Max XZ+ Lux with 7.2 kW Charger Rs. 19.24 lakh

It is available in a total of two variants namely XZ+ and xz+ Lux and the features list has more than 30 plus new equipment and technologies according to Tata. Another highlight is the inclusion of an additional charging facility as a more powerful 7.2 kW optional charger has been provided while the 3.3 kW charger is standard across the range.

Tata Nexon EV Max Specs Units Battery 40.5 kWh Li-ion IP67 Rated Power 143 PS Torque 250 Nm Top Speed 140 kmph Range 437 km Claimed 0-100 kmph Under 9 seconds

While the Nexon EV Max has a charging time of up to 16 hours when plugged onto a standard 3.3 kW charger, the 7.2 kW charger reduces the time in replenishing back to 100 per cent from zero in as little as six and a half hours. The five-seater has already started dealerships across the country in a phased manner with deliveries planned for later this month or in June 2022.

As for the features, wireless charging facility, ESP (Electronic Stability Program) with i-VBAC for improved dynamics, leather ventilated driver and co-passenger seats, Makrana Beige interior, an air purifier system, multi-drive modes, cruise control, etc are also on offer. The long-range version gets a new colour scheme known as Intensi-Teal along with Daytona Grey and Pristine White.

Hill Hold Control, Hill Descent Control, Roll Over Mitigation, Brake Disc Wiping and Hydraulic Fading Compensation come as standard across variants while EPB with Auto Hold, and four disc brakes are other safety highlights. The 7.2 kW AC fast charger will be offered as standard in specific trims and using a 50 kW DC fast charger, it can be replenished from zero to 80 per cent in just 56 minutes. The IP67 rated battery and synchronous motor’s warranty stands at 8 years/1.60 lakh km. The top speed has been increased to 140 kmph.