Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Edition To Launch Soon In India

Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Edition will go on sale soon in India and is expected to be available in select trims

Tata Motors currently sells the Dark Edition of the Nexon EV Prime in XZ Plus and XZ Plus Lux variants, priced at Rs. 16.49 lakh and Rs. 17.50 lakh respectively (ex-showroom). In February 2023, Tata introduced the updated Dark Editions of the Nexon, Harrier and Safari. The 2023 Tata Nexon Dark Edition is painted in Oberon Black body colour.

It comes with red inserts on the front grille, #Dark logo on the fenders in the red shade and 16-inch Blackstone alloy wheels while the interior features a contrasting red theme, leatherette seats, steel black front dashboard design and red accents on the steering wheel, centre console and doors amongst other changes.

The 2023 Tata Nexon EV Prime Dark Edition comes with a host of visual updates to differentiate itself from its ICE sibling. The exterior gets a satin black beltline and the humanity line running below the horizontal bar which houses the Tata logo is also finished in satin black as it replaces the blue accents in both areas.

The front skid plate also has a satin black finish while the 16-inch alloy wheels are in a shade of grey. The C-shaped fog lamp housings and Y-shaped patterns in the lower part of the bumper continue to have blue highlights. We do expect Tata to apply these changes to the upcoming Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Edition as well.

Other exterior highlights will include EV and #Dark badges, and black finished X-shaped strip on the boot. On the inside, the blacked-out theme will continue as in the EV Prime Dark Edition with leatherette upholstery having blue inserts and dark trim inserts. The blue accents can be found around the AC vents, centre console and instrument cluster.

We can expect new features to be added to the lineup compared to its Prime sibling. It will more likely be offered in select trims (XZ Plus and XZ Plus Lux) and could cost around Rs. 50,000 more than the respective regular variants. As for the performance, the familiar 40.5 kWh Li-ion IP67-rated battery pack will be utilised and it will have a claimed driving range of 437 km on a single charge.