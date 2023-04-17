Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Edition Launched At Rs. 19.04 Lakh

Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Edition becomes the first model within Nexon’s range to feature the larger 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with new UI

Tata Motors has today announced the launch of the Nexon EV Max Dark Edition in India as part of expanding the Dark range, which is already sold with the standard Nexon EV Prime. Available in trims, the Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Edition is priced at Rs. 19.04 lakh for XZ+ LUX and Rs. 19.54 lakh for the XZ+ LUX variant with a 7.2 kW AC fast charger (both prices ex-showroom pan India).

It becomes the first model within the Nexon range to receive a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system sourced from Harman with a high-res HD display. It supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The infotainment unit with a new UI made its debut in 2023 MY Harrier and Safari just a while ago.

Other highlights are a reverse parking HD camera, voice assistance in six regional languages, more than 180 voice commands in English, Hindi, Bengali Tamil, Telugu and Marathi, and enhanced audio performance with sharp notes and extended Bass performance. Compared to the standard Nexon EV Max, it gets a slew of revisions inside and out.

Finished in Midnight Black body colour, it features grey finished alloy wheels, satin black Humanity Line, projector headlamps with tri-arrow LED Daytime Running Lights, tri-arrow signature LED tail lamps, #DARK mascot on the fender, shark fin antenna and roof rails. The cabin comes with a dark theme with a Jewelled control knob, a glossy piano black dashboard with the signature tri-arrow pattern, dark-themed leatherette door trims with tri-arrow perforations, dark-themed leatherette seat upholstery with tri-arrow perforations and EV blue highlight stitches, leather-wrapped steering wheel with EV blue stitches, etc.

Speaking of the new launch, Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “The Nexon EV is India’s #1 EV and in a short span has been loved and trusted by over 50,000 customers, making it the flagbearer of India’s EV evolution. The #DARK range on the other hand has made a mark for itself too by becoming a popular choice of customers. With the success of the #DARK and the popularity of the Nexon EV MAX, we felt it was the right time to marry the two and present to our customers this new avatar that moves #DARK to MAX.”

The equipment list also comprises a wireless smartphone charger, cruise control, an auto-dimming IRVM, an electric sunroof, Electronic Parking Brake with Auto hold, front leatherette ventilated seats, an air purifier with AQI display, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wiper, automatic climate control, cooled glovebox, rear AC vents, smart key with push button start/stop, electrically operated ORVMS with auto fold, rear wiper washer and defogger and seven-inch TFT digital instrument cluster.