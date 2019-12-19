Tata Nexon EV Makes Global Debut; Launch In Early 2020

Tata Nexon EV is claimed to have driving range of more than 300 km on a single charge; bookings commencing tomorrow

Tata Motors has unveiled its first vehicle based on the Ziptron technology today as the long endorsed Nexon EV is finally here. The electric version of the Nexon is a notable departure from its standard IC-engined sibling and is claimed to have a driving range of more than 300 km on a single charge.

The Nexon EV uses a 30.2 kWh battery pack with permanent magnet synchronous electric motor and the nominal voltage stands at 320 V. The zero-emission SUV develops a maximum power output of 129 PS and 245 Nm of peak torque.

The front-wheel-driven five seater is rated to accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in 9.9 seconds. Using any 15 A charger, the EV can be charged from 20 to 100 per cent in eight hours. Using fast charger, the Nexon EV can replenish back from zero to 80 per cent in just an hour.

It tips the weighing scale at 1,400 kilograms and rides on 215/60 R16 tyres. As for safety, Anti-lock brakes with EBD is offered with cornering stability control, dual front airbags, front seatbelt reminder, speed sensing auto door lock, front fog lamps with cornering function, ISOFIX mounts, etc.

The Nexon EV is a sub-four-metre SUV as well and it measures 3,994 km long, 1,811 km wide and stands 1,607 km tall with a wheelbase of 2,498 mm and 205 mm ground clearance. The boot space capacity remains at 350 litres. The Nexon EV will have a direct rival in the form of XUV300 EV but is still a long way away handing the first mover advantage to Tata.

Bookings for the Nexon EV begin tomorrow and it will be priced between Rs. 15 lakh and Rs. 17 lakh. To be offered in XM, XZ+ and XZ+ LUX variants, the commercial launch will happen early next year. Some of the other major highlights in the electrified Nexon include seven-inch digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control and Drive and Sport modes.

The exterior is a key step forward as it doesn’t look like the regular Nexon. Instead the sharper facelifted stance will be implied on to the forthcoming IC-engined Nexon as well.