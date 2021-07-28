Tata Nexon EV Launched In Nepal; Priced From NPR 35.99 Lakh

Tata Nexon EV is available in Nepal in three variants namely XM, XZ+ and XZ+ Lux and it comes with an 8-year warranty on the battery

Tata Motors has today announced the launch of the Nexon EV in Nepal in association with its partner Sipradi Trading Pvt. Ltd. It comes with a starting price of NPR 35.99 lakh and is offered in three variants like in India – XM, XZ+ and XZ+ Lux.

To make the offering more attractive, Tata has provided an 8-year warranty or 1.60 lakh km (whichever comes first) on the battery and three years/1.25 lakh km on the electric vehicle. The Tata Nexon EV can now be reserved at a refundable amount of NPR 25,000 by calling on 16600155777 or through the official online website.

The vehicles are now on display at dealerships and test drives will commence across the network by Sipradi Trading Pvt.“Speaking on the launch of the Nexon EV in Nepal, Mayank Baldi – Head PVIB, Tata Motors, said,

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of our electric SUV – The Nexon EV in Nepal. Powered with cutting-edge green technology, Ziptron, the Nexon EV elevates the customer experience to an all-new level. With the most aspirational design and features, uncompromised safety, superior driving pleasure, attractive service package, and a fully dedicated charging network, the Nexon EV brings to its customers the most comprehensive ecosystem, ensuring complete peace of mind at lowest cost of ownership.”

The zero-emission SUV derives styling from the highly popular Nexon compact SUV but with subtle exterior updates to emphasise its eco-friendly nature. First introduced in January 2020, the Nexon EV is currently the best-selling passenger electric car in India and is the first vehicle based on the Ziptron technology that will be responsible for a host of upcoming Tata EVs.

The Nexon EV garnered more than 76.8 per cent market share in the first quarter of this financial year and more than 4,500 units are already on road. It has also become the most awarded electric vehicle in the Indian market with 18 awards. Tata Motors is stated to set up a complete EV ecosystem with DC chargers at strategic locations across the country and innovative home charging facilities.