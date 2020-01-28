Tata Nexon EV Launched In India; Priced From Rs. 13.99 Lakh

Tata Nexon EV has been priced aggressively in the market and it can replenish from zero to 80 per cent in just an hour

Tata Motors revealed the Nexon EV last month and it has been one of the most anticipated models from the brand due to its nature. It is the first vehicle based on the Ziptron technology that will spawn the future electric cars and has plenty of differences over its regular IC-engined sibling both inside and out.

The electric SUV is part of a slew of launches planned by Tata this year and it has been priced aggressively at Rs. 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India) – just Rs. 1.2 lakh costlier than the top-spec standard Nexon. With eight-year/1.6 lakh km standard warranty for electric motor and battery pack, the Nexon EV is claimed capable of 312 km range on a single charge.

Underneath the skin, the Tata Nexon EV is equipped with a 30.2 kWh Li-ion battery pack and a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor with nominal voltage of 320 V. The power output stands at 129 PS and the peak torque is 245 Nm. The electric motors drive only the front wheels of this e-SUV.

It is claimed capable of reaching 100 kmph from standstill in 9.9 seconds and 0-60 kmph in 4.6 seconds. The Nexon EV is certified to charge from 20 per cent to 100 per cent in eight hours using a 15 A charger while a fast charger will drastically reduce the charging time. It can replenish back from zero to 80 per cent in just sixty minutes.

It measures 3,994 km in length, 1,811 mm in width and stands 1,607 mm in height with a wheelbase of 2,498 mm and 205 mm ground clearance while the trunk capacity is at 350 litres. The Nexon EV weighs in at 1.4 tonnes and it does not have a direct rival in the market yet as the Mahindra XUV300 EV will only arrive next year.

Sold in XM, XZ+ (Rs. 14.99 lakh) and XZ+ LUX (Rs. 15.99 lakh) grades, the Nexon EV comes loaded with standard safety features and technologies including dual airbags, front fog lamps with cornering function, hill ascent and descent assist, ABS with EBD, cornering stability control and so on. The Nexon EV comes with 35 connected features via Connect like geo fencing, alert services, health monitoring, remote commands, navigating to nearest charger and driving analytics.

The two-tone interior with blue highlights gets a large seven-inch Harman touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, seven-inch digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, powered sunroof, leather seats, automatic wipers, wearable key, reverse camera with assist and headlamps and drive modes.

Other highlights are dual-tone roof, 16-inch diamond cut wheels and three colour choices namely Signature Teal Blue, Glacier White and Moonlit Silver. The Nexon EV owners will get preferential rates for charging at 650 fast charging points planned to be install across country by March 2021.

A standard, the SUV gets 3-yr/1.25 lakh km vehicle warranty and it can be extended to five years. It can be purchased under a subscription plan ranging between 12 months and four years, and no downpayment needed and lease for corporate employees is also available.