Tata Nexon EV Is The Best-Selling Electric Car In India Last Month

The Tata Nexon EV currently has no direct rival in the Indian market, which is possibly one of the reasons of its sheer dominance in the EV space

The ongoing and rising global trend of electric vehicles has resulted in a range of electric cars being launched in the Indian market too, and the number of EVs in the Indian market has substantially risen in the past one and a half year. As of now, a total of five fully-electric vehicles are present in the Indian market, namely Tata Nexon EV, MG eZS, Tata Tigor EV, Hyundai Kona Electric and Mahindra e-Verito.

The Tata Nexon EV was quick to climb to the top of the EV sales charts, and the car has become the best-selling electric vehicle in the Indian market in the first half of this fiscal year. In H1 FY2020-21, Tata managed to sell a total of 1151 units of the Nexon EV, which resulted in the car gaining a market share of 61.4 per cent in the said period.

The second position was secured by the MG eZS, 514 units of which were shipped to Indian buyers between April 1 – September 30, 2020. The MG EV managed to secure a market share of 27.4 per cent. The Tata Tigor EV finished third, with a total of 100 units sold in the aforementioned period. This resulted in Tata Motors commanding a massive market share of 66.7 per cent between April to September 2020.

Talking about the Nexon EV, it is the first car to be based on the Tata’s Ziptron EV technology. It comes equipped with an IP67 rated 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery, which is paired to a 3-phase permanent magnet synchronous motor that belts out 129 PS of max power and 245 Nm of peak torque.

The battery can be charged from 0 to 80 per cent in just about an hour, while 20 – 100 per cent charge with a regular 15 amp charger will take almost eight hours. The Nexon EV has an ARAI certified range of 312 km on a single full charge. Tata Motors seems to have ticked the right boxes with the electric car in terms of range, price, design as well as practicality.