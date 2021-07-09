Tata Nexon EV Gets Dark Edition Treatment to Look Cool

Tata Nexon EV Dark Edition is one of the coolest-looking EVs on sale in the country. It rivals the MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona Electric in the Indian market

We all know for a fact that black cars look dope from every angle. Tata Motors has been hitting the nail hard with its Impact 2.0 design language. And the Dark Edition treatment is the cherry on the cake. When most carmakers are shying away from offering a black paint scheme, Tata Motors is taking a stand. A leap, in fact, we’d say. The home-grown brand has recently launched the Nexon EV Dark Edition in the Indian market. Thanks to this video from AutoTrend TV, here’s what it looks like.

The main highlight of the Dark Edition of the country’s first high voltage EV remains the new black paint scheme. Other changes include a Satin Black finish for the Humanity line and the beltline. A Dark badge can also be seen on the front quarter panels.

Prices start from Rs. 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) for this attention-grabbing compact electric SUV. The availability of the Dark Edition model is limited to the XZ+ and XZ+ Lux trims only. The Dark Edition models also get a puncture repair kit and tyre pressure monitoring system as a standard affair.

On the inside, the changes include an all-black theme for the cabin, along with teal blue inserts on the steering wheel and seats. The feature list remains the same. It includes an electronic sunroof, Harman-powered touchscreen infotainment unit with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, rain-sensing wipers, auto headlamps, rear AC vents, connected car features and more.

Powering the Nexon EV is a permanent magnet type synchronous motor that is capable of developing 129 PS of peak power and 245 Nm of max torque. The motor sources power from a 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, which sits under the floor of the Nexon EV.

Yes! The battery pack and the motor are IP67 rated and can together propel the Nexon EV from a standstill to 100 kmph in just 9.9 seconds. The top speed, however, is restricted at 120 kmph. For charging, the Nexon EV takes around 8 hours to juice up the battery via a wall charger. The fast charger, on the other hand, takes only 60 mins to charge the battery from 0-80 per cent.