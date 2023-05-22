Tata Nexon EV Facelift Spied For The First Time With Big Updates

The upcoming Tata Nexon EV facelift is expected to launch around the festive season this year, likely a little after the ICE Nexon facelift

Tata Motors is planning to update its best-seller – Nexon – with a new facelift in the Indian market in the coming months. Of course, it’s not just the ICE version, but the EV version that will also be updated. A test mule of the latter was recently spied testing on our roads.

The test mule of the upcoming Tata Nexon EV was fully camouflaged in this spy video. We do see the redesigned LED taillights and turn indicators in action here. However, it’s hard to confirm whether the indicators were sequential units or not. That said, the top variants will likely get sequential LED indicators, just like the ICE Tata Nexon facelift.

Let’s talk about all the other details we know about the upcoming Tata Nexon EV facelift. It will likely get a redesigned front end as well, featuring a split headlamp design, inspired by the Curvv concept and its upcoming facelifted siblings – Safari, Harrier, and Punch. The front bumper will also be restyled a little, and we also expect the electric SUV to get new, futuristic-looking alloy wheels.

Apart from that, the facelifted Nexon EV will get plenty of changes to the interior as well. The dashboard will likely be redesigned, with the top variants featuring a 10.25-inch touchscreen (similar to the one available on the current Nexon Max). The steering wheel could be a new two-spoke unit, inspired by Tata Curvv.

There likely won’t be any changes to the mechanical specifications of the electric SUV. Tata Nexon is available in two versions – Prime and Max. Nexon EV Prime is powered by a 30.2 kWh battery, paired with a 127 bhp motor. As for Nexon Max, it gets a larger 40.5 kWh batter, mated to a 141 bhp motor.

The current Tata Nexon is priced from Rs. 14.49 to Rs. 17.19 lakh for Prime variants, and from Rs. 16.49 lakh to Rs. 19.54 lakh for the Max versions (all prices are ex-showroom, New Delhi). The upcoming facelifted models will likely be priced at a slight premium over the current equivalent variants.