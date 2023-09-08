Tata Nexon EV Facelift Revealed – Top Noteworthy Things

Here, we have covered every important fact about the newly unveiled Tata Nexon EV facelift that you should know if you’re planning to buy one

Tata Motors has just unveiled the facelifted version of its Nexon EV, and it’s causing quite a stir in the Indian electric vehicle market. With a range of updates and improvements, the facelifted electric SUV promises to be a strong contender in the ever-growing EV segment. Here are the top noteworthy things about this exciting new release:

1. Design Inspired by the Curvv Concept

The Nexon EV facelift draws design inspiration from Tata’s Curvv concept, resulting in a more aerodynamic and stylish exterior. Notable changes include a body-coloured upper grille, unique slatted designs on the lower grille and headlamp housings, and a striking full-width LED light band on the front that not only adds to the aesthetics but also indicates the charging status.

2. Differentiation from ICE Version

Unlike its predecessor, the facelifted Nexon EV distinguishes itself from the ICE versions with its body-coloured upper grille and unique lower grille. This separation adds to the vehicle’s appeal and showcases Tata’s commitment to electric mobility.

3. Interior Enhancements

Step inside, and you’ll find a revamped interior with an all-new layered dashboard design. Soft-touch materials at the bottom of the dash, faux carbon-fibre inserts, and a minimalistic approach to physical controls create a high-tech and comfortable cabin. The top-spec variant boasts a class-leading 12.3-inch touchscreen and a customizable 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster.

4. Improved Range and Efficiency

Tata Motors has retained the outgoing Nexon EV’s battery options – a 30 kWh battery on the Medium Range (MR) variant and a 40.5 kWh battery on the Long Range (LR) variant, boasting ARAI-claimed ranges of 325 km and 465 km, respectively. These improved ranges are partly achieved through enhanced aerodynamics and energy-efficient LED lighting.

5. Charging Capabilities

Both the Medium and Long Range variants come with a 7.2kW AC charger as standard, allowing for a full charge from 10% to 100% in just 4.3 hours (Medium Range) and 6 hours (Long Range). With a DC fast charger, this time reduces to a mere 56 minutes, which is the same for both variants of the electric SUV. Additionally, the Nexon EV now supports Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) and Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) charging, enabling you to charge other electrical appliances or even another EV.

6. Power and Torque Figures

The Nexon EV facelift features a new Gen-2 permanent magnet synchronous motor that’s lighter, more efficient, and offers four-level brake energy regeneration. The MR is rated at 127 bhp and 215 Nm (a reduction of 2 bhp and 30 Nm), while the LR is rated at 143 bhp and 215 Nm (peak torque decreased by 35 Nm). Despite a slight reduction in torque, the LR version can accelerate from 0 to 100 kph in just 8.9 seconds.

7. Safety and Features

Tata Motors has prioritized safety with six airbags, ABS, ESC, ISOFIX anchors, hill descent and ascent control, and more. The Nexon EV also comes loaded with features like a 360-degree camera, connected car tech, wireless charging, ventilated front seats, a sunroof, and a premium JBL sound system.

8. New Trims and Persona Approach

Tata has introduced new trims with unique elements and optional packages. The Nexon EV facelift distinguishes between Medium Range and Long Range variants, providing buyers with more choices tailored to their needs.

9. Pricing and Premium Expectations

While the exact pricing for the Nexon EV facelift has not been revealed yet, it’s expected to command a premium over the outgoing model’s price range of Rs 14.49-19.54 lakh (ex-showroom). Stay tuned for more information when the pricing is officially announced on September 14, with bookings opening on September 9.

10. Competitive Landscape

In the electric SUV segment, the Nexon EV facelift faces competition primarily from the Mahindra XUV400 EV. The MG ZS EV and Kona EV are indirect competitors, being more expensive than the Tata.