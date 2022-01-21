Tata Nexon EV Coupe Rendered With Modern Exterior Styling

Tata Nexon based midsize electric SUV coupe is expected to have a higher battery range courtesy of a bigger battery pack compared to the Nexon EV

Tata Motors is currently working on strengthening its SUV portfolio as a new midsize SUV is in development. In the future, it will be accompanied by an electric SUV coupe and the Sierra nameplate could return as a flagship zero-emission SUV as well. The homegrown manufacturer recently announced an investment of Rs. 15,000 under a new subsidiary called TPEML.

It plans to bring in as many as ten new passenger electric vehicles over the next five years taking advantage of the momentum created by Nexon EV, the country’s best-selling EV. The upcoming midsize electric vehicle will reportedly be based on the conventional Nexon that is stretched to create an ICE-powered SUV with an overall length of 4.3 metres.

It will carry a coupe-like silhouette and will be positioned above the existing Nexon EV. Meanwhile, the ICE version will rival midsize SUVs like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Nissan Kicks, Renault Duster, MG Astor and others. The electric SUV coupe will apparently have bigger proportions than the Nexon EV and it will have better performance.

In addition, the range capabilities of the Tata Nexon EV Coupe will be much better than that of the Nexon EV. It will have several commonalities with the regular Nexon EV but changes will be implemented behind the B-pillars as it will have longer doors, larger overhang and the rear end will be thoroughly redesigned to accommodate the updates made elsewhere.

Moreover, it will have a redesigned front fascia to differentiate itself from the regular Nexon EV and we do expect more premium features to be offered as well. The Tata Nexon EV Coupe has been digitally rendered with a more modern front end boasting a shut-off front grille, sleeker headlamps, DRLs and fog lamps, dual-tone roof, EV badge on the front doors, black cladding all around, a prominent character line running till the rear and connecting the tail lamps, etc.

The Nexon based electric SUV Coupe could be launched first while the ICE version will reportedly arrive later. Compared to the Nexon EV, it will have a larger 40 kWh battery pack. A few months ago, Tata introduced the heavily updated Tigor EV based on the Ziptron technology as the Nexon EV. The Altroz EV was showcased in its near-production form at the 2020 Auto Expo and it will be launched in the near future as part of an assault with three affordable EVs with the other two being Tiago EV and Punch EV reportedly.