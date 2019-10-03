Official – Tata Nexon EV Launch Confirmed For Early 2020 With 300 Km Range

Tata Nexon EV is expected to be priced between Rs. 15 lakh and Rs. 17 lakh and is targetted to have an electric driving range of 300 km on a single charge

Last month, Tata Motors unveiled a new technology that is set to power the forthcoming electric vehicles called the Ziptron. In the final quarter of the FY2019-20 (between January and March 2020 period), the first product based on the technology had also been confirmed to launch putting the spotlight on 2020 Auto Expo next February.

The EV technology Ziptron is said to be part of the brand’s “consistent strive for commonality” that could result in the market arrival of more affordable zero-emission vehicles to customers at least in the near future. It is claimed to give rise to efficient high voltage and long driving range systems along with quick charging facility and zippy performance.

In the recent statement from Tata Motors, it has been confirmed that the Q4 FY19-20 bound vehicle is indeed the Nexon EV as we predicted earlier. The company has signed-up power couple Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar to experience the all-new Ziptron Technology as they will drive around different terrains (Manali to Leh) to share their experience with the close-to-production model.

Shailesh Chandra, President of Electric Mobility Business & Corporate Strategy at Tata Motors said that it would deliver “thrilling on-road performance” ensuring zero-emission. The homegrown manufacturer targets a range of about 300 km while the battery and motor have a warranty of eight years while adhering to IP67 dust resistance and waterproof standard.

Tata estimates that it would be priced between Rs. 15 lakh and Rs. 17 lakh. The Ziptron EV technology designed in-house takes advantage of Tata’s global engineering network and it has been tested across one million km for endurance and reliability. It is equipped with permanent magnet AC motor and uses smart regenerative braking to charge the battery on-the-go.

The Ziptron Freedom 2.0 campaign aims at highlighting how this tech addresses range anxiety while offering zippy driving performance. The possibilities of Tata Nexon EV competing against the upcoming electric version Mahindra XUV300 are high as well, as the auto industry embarks on a transition phase right from next year.

Rendering Source: IAB