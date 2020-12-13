Tata Nexon EV Can Now Be Bought For Subscription Fee Of Just Rs. 29,500

Tata Nexon EV is offered in three variants and is currently the best-selling electric SUV in the country

Tata Motors introduced the electric version of the Nexon compact SUV at the starting of this year and it has been well received among Indian customers. With Tata announcing the roll out of 1,000th unit of the Nexon EV by August 2020, it managed to double the numbers over the next three months as more than 2,000 units were recorded by the end of November.

To capitalise on the good reception for the Nexon EV, Tata made available a monthly subscription plan back in August 2020 with a limited period offering starting at Rs. 41,900 for a tenure of 36 months. A month later, Tata reduced the price to Rs. 34,900 per month and it has again made the subscription scheme more attractive for a limited period of time for just Rs. 29,500 monthly.

What is more compelling is that the subscription scheme covers free maintenance with periodic servicing, doorstep delivery, 24×7 on-call roadside assistance and full insurance coverage. Buyers have the option to choose the tenures based on their convenience for 12 months, 24 months or 36 months. Customers can either extend the rental tenure or return the electric SUV back to Tata Motors at the end.

The owners get the charger installed at home or office based on their preference. The Nexon EV is priced competitively at a starting price of Rs. 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India) and is equipped with a 30.2 kWh Li-ion battery pack and a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor with a nominal voltage of 320 V. Offered in three variants (XM, XZ+ and XZ+ LUX), it comes with 8 years/1.6 lakh km standard warranty for electric motor and battery pack.

The all-electric model is claimed to have a driving range of 312 km on a single charge on the MIDC (Modified Indian Driving Cycle). The Nexon EV comes with a power output of 129 PS and 245 Nm of torque and it can accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in just under 10 seconds with zero to 60 kmph in 4.6 seconds.

It replenishes back to 100 from 20 per cent in eight hours using a 15 A charger and the DC fast charger reduces the time to just an hour for 0-80 per cent. Some of the highlighting features are hill ascent and descent assist, cornering stability control, 35 connected features, dual-tone interior with blue highlights, a seven-inch Harman touchscreen infotainment system, seven-inch digital instrument cluster, drive modes, etc.