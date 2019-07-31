Tata Nexon Electric SUV Confirmed; Launching Within The Next 18 Months

Tata Motors has confirmed four all-new electric vehicles for India within the next 18 months and it includes the Nexon EV

At the 74th Annual General Meeting, Tata Motors’ Chairman, N Chandrasekaran, revealed that his brand is preparing four all-new electrified vehicles. Wating to be launched during the course of the next one and a half year, they are significant in the company’s gradual transition towards electric mobility in the future.

While Maruti Suzuki will be introducing the Wagon R EV next year and the all-electric XUV300 is expected around the second half of 2020 with two battery configurations, Tata Motors will bring in the zero-emission Nexon as previously speculated alongside the Altroz EV that was previewed at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show last March.

Other two models include the much improved Tigor EV with a new battery pack offering more power and range suitable for private use, and a mystery EV. The Altroz EV displayed in Switzerland was claimed to have a driving range of up to 300 km and can replenish back to 80 per cent in just an hour using a DC fast charger. Expect the eco-friendly Nexon to incorporate similar battery technology as the Altroz as opposed to the Tigor EV.

We can only speculate on the pricing yet, but since the Altroz EV is predicted to cost more than Rs. 10 lakh, the electric Nexon could only be priced higher. The Nexon sits in a highly compelling segment where the monthly volume is steadily increasing even during the tough market scenario.

It will be interesting to see how the Nexon EV will be priced but the electrified XUV300 could arrive before it to give a clear idea of how things will stack up. Tata is working on facelifting its Tiago and Tigor, as well as Nexon, as updates in the IC-engine powered models are due for 2020.

The launch timeline suggests that the Nexon EV will likely debut in late 2020 or in early 2021. Tata and Mahindra are priming to battle each other in the electric space for taking authority while other mainstream manufacturers are indeed pushing hard to make an early impact.