Tata Nexon Electric SUV 0-100 Kmph Acceleration Test – Video

The Nexon EV comes equipped with a 30.2 kWh IP67-certified battery pack and it develops 129 PS of maximum power and 245 Nm of peak torque

Tata Motors is trying to make a big statement with the forthcoming lineup of electric cars based on the Ziptron technology. The first model using this tech has been the Nexon EV. The compact SUV has an upgraded exterior compared to the regular IC-engine powered Nexon and it comes with several interesting technologies on board that will harbinger a range of new zero-emission vehicles.

We all know the instantaneous torque delivery of the electrified vehicles with immediate push on the throttle and it really sets the EVs apart from their regular counterparts. The Nexon EV does it with ease and is claimed to accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in just under ten seconds while the zero to 60 kmph lunge is deal with in less than four seconds.

The video posted by 91Wheels do indicate the sporty acceleration characteristics of the soon-launching eco-friendly vehicle, which is expected to cost around Rs. 15 lakh. The front-wheel-driven SUV uses a 30.2 kWh IP67-certified battery pack and permanent magnet synchronous electric motor with the nominal voltage of 320 V.

It is rated to generate a maximum power output of 129 PS and 245 Nm of peak torque. While utilising the standard 15 A charger, the electric SUV can be charged from 20 to 100 per cent in about eight hours’ time. But, switching to a fast charger will make the life a lot easier as the Nexon EV can replenish back to 80 per cent in just 60 minutes.

The five seater weighs in at 1,400 kilograms and due to the clever position of the battery pack, the bootspace remains identical to its regular sibling at 350 litres. The Nexon EV rides on 215/60 R16 tyres and a whole host of standard safety features will be offered including dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, cornering stability control, driver and front passenger seatbelt reminder, speed sensing auto door lock, front fog lamps with cornering function, high speed alert and ISOFIX child mounts.

As for the dimensions, it measures 3,994 mm in length, 1,811 mm in width and stands 1,607 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,498 mm and the ground clearance slightly reduces to 205 mm. The electric Nexon will be sold in three different variants namely XM, XZ+ and XZ+ LUX and it gets features such as a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, automatic climate control and two drive modes, etc.

With eight-year standard warranty for electric motor and battery pack, the Nexon EV is claimed capable of 312 km range on a single charge and Tata currently is in the process of setting up charging station in 13 cities currently.