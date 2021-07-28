Tata Nexon Digitally Modified Into A Heavy Duty Off-Road SUV

Check out this digitally-rendered Tata Nexon by Bimble Designs, which has been transformed into a badass, hardcore off-roader

Tata Nexon was introduced in the Indian market back in 2017, and in 2020, the vehicle was given a midlife facelift. The compact Tata SUV was the first made-in-India vehicle to score a 5-star safety rating in Global NCAP crash tests (adult occupant safety rating), which was an extremely impressive feat for the homegrown carmaker.

The Nexon is quite a handsome car, and despite its compact dimensions, it looks quite muscular and rugged. However, there is always scope for improvement, isn’t there! Bimble Designs (IG: @bimbledesigns) has created a digitally rendered model, which imagines the Tata Nexon as a hardcore off-road SUV. The most noticeable changes to the vehicle include the new trophy truck suspension, deep-dish steel wheels, and wide off-road tyres.

The ground clearance of the vehicle has increased by a huge margin, and we see a massive bash plate at the front, with an integrated bull bar. The front airdam now gets tri-arrow LED lights, along with additional LEDs just above it. The SUV also sports side-exit exhausts and a snorkel, which adds a sporty and rugged touch to the overall design.

The vehicle also gets additional roof rails, with an auxiliary LED light bar mounted on the front rail. Also, the SUV has been de-chromed here, featuring blacked-out logos on the nose and tail, along with a black ‘Nexon’ badge on the tailgate. Also, the Ceramic White inserts on the window sills and tailgate now feature a gloss grey finish.

The vehicle also gets rear fog lamps, but we don’t see a rear bash plate here. The dark green paint job looks good, especially with all the black and grey elements all around. In these pictures, we also see that the articulation provided by the new suspension is quite impressive, allowing the SUV to easy drive over rocks.

In the real world, Tata Nexon is available with two engine options – a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol (120 PS/170 Nm) and a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel (110 PS/260 Nm). Both engines are available with a choice between a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed AMT. The Nexon has an electric version as well, which draws power from a single electric motor on the front axle, rated at 129 PS and 245 Nm.