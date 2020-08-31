Tata Nexon DCT Teased? Launch Likely On September 3

Tata Nexon DCT could sit at the top of the range upon arrival and is expected to be offered only with the petrol engine

Tata Motors introduced the facelifted version of the Nexon earlier this year alongside the updated Tiago, Tigor, the all-new Altroz and Nexon EV as all came out at a similar period in time. The homegrown manufacturer has tasted success with the Nexon compact SUV ever since it went on sale in late 2017 but the competition has steadily increased over the last three years.

To its credit, Tata debuted the Kraz edition of the Nexon to attract more customers while the facelifted version was launched in less than a year and half since the original model came to the fore. This is to keep things fresh for customers and the strategy has certainly worked for the compact SUV as well as other volume-based entry-level models.

The highly competitive sub-four-metre SUV segment is seeing the arrival of new rivals on consistent basis as the Kia Sonet and Toyota Urban Cruiser are getting launched in September. Additionally, Nissan’s Magnite appears to have been scheduled for early 2021 while the Renault Kiger could debut later this year by carrying an aggressive price range.

The Sonet, in particular, will be sold in an expansive range with three engine choices and as many as five transmission options. In response, Tata will more likely debut the DCT variant of the Nexon. Spied testing previously, the dual clutch automatic unit could be made available only with the petrol engine that received power bump upon BSVI compliance.

Currently, the 1.2-litre turbocharged Revotron petrol engine kicks out 120 PS maximum power and 170 Nm while the 1.5-litre Revotorq diesel mill develops 110 PS and 260 Nm. Both the powertrains are paired with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed AMT transmission.

The teaser image does not reveal much except saying “3 days to go stay tuned to discover the #nexlevel”. It has the Nexon standing at the edge of a cliff wearing an orange body colour. If it turns out to be the DCT, expect it to sit at the top-of-the-range at around Rs. 12 lakh (ex-showroom) price tag.