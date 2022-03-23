Tata Nexon Coupe (Creta Rival) India Launch Likely Next Fiscal

Tata Nexon coupe is expected to go on sale next fiscal and it will likely be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine

Tata Motors is enduring tremendous success with its Punch micro SUV and Nexon compact SUV and above them, the brand is reportedly working on a new midsize SUV to rival Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, Nissan Kicks and the likes in the highly competitive space as it will sit below the Harrier.

The 4.6-metre long Harrier and Safari are based on the OMEGA platform derived from Land Rover but the upcoming midsize five-seater SUV will sit on the stretched version of the Nexon’s architecture. The project was conceived back in 2018 under the Blackbird name and it has already been revived for the SUV with a coupe roofline below the Harrier.

The Tata Nexon coupe will have several commonalities with the regular sub-four-metre Nexon as pillars, doors and windshield could be shared. To achieve an overall length of around 4.3 metres, the SUV has a 50 mm longer wheelbase compared to the Nexon while the rear doors will be longer accompanying a new rear end and different styling behind the B-pillars.

As for the styling, the Nexon coupe is expected to have different front and rear profiles to differentiate itself from the standard Nexon. It is believed to be introduced in the next financial year (April 2022 to March 2023 period) and Tata may not have any more new launches in that particular period as it focuses on scaling up its production capacity.

The midsize SUV coupe will be offered in petrol, diesel and BEV guises but the all-electric variant could be some time away. As for the performance, the Nexon coupe is expected to use a new 1.5-litre four-cylinder gasoline mill derived from the existing 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbo Revotron petrol. The powertrain could produce around 160 hp.

It will likely be made available in the Harrier and Safari first before making its way into the lineup of the Nexon coupe. The 1.5-litre four-cylinder Revotorq diesel engine currently powering the Nexon could be uprated to generate more power and torque in the upcoming midsize SUV. Both six-speed manual and six-speed AT could be provided as transmission options.