Tata Nexon CNG Spotted Testing Once Again, Launch Expected Soon

As per speculations, Tata Nexon CNG will be powered by a turbocharged 1.2L bi-fuel engine, which should deliver impressive performance

Towards the beginning of this year, Tata Motors had launched its first factory-fitted CNG cars in India – Tiago i-CNG and Tigor i-CNG. The homegrown manufacturer is expected to further expand its CNG passenger car lineup in the domestic market, and as per speculations, the Nexon compact SUV is expected to get a CNG powertrain option soon.

Tata Nexon CNG has reportedly been spotted once again during a road test in India, seen in the video below by TRAKIN WHEEL. We believe that the little SUV will feature a 1.2-litre, turbocharged, inline-3, bi-fuel engine. Using forced induction will help the powerplant develop decent power even when running on natural gas. It will likely only be available with the 6-speed manual translation.

Currently, Tata Nexon is available with two engine options – a 1.2L turbo-petrol unit and a 1.5L turbo-diesel unit. The gasoline mill is good for 120 PS and 170 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively, while the oil-burner belts out 110 PS and 260 Nm. Both engines are available with a choice between a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed AMT.

The SUV has an all-electric version as well, named Tata Nexon EV, which is available in two versions – standard version and ‘Max’. The standard version comes with a 30.2 kWh battery pack, mated to a 129 PS/245 Nm electric motor. As for Nexon EV Max, it comes with a 40.5 kWh battery pack, paired with a 143 PS/250 Nm electric motor.

Counting the combined sales of its ICE and EV versions, Tata Nexon is the best-selling SUV in the Indian market currently. The addition of a CNG powertrain will help the compact crossover cover an even wider audience base, which could help further improve its sales performance!

Tata Nexon is currently priced from Rs. 7.55 lakh to Rs. 12.60 lakh for the petrol version, while the diesel version is priced from Rs. 9.85 lakh to Rs. 13.90 lakh. The price of Tata Nexon EV ranges from Rs. 14.79 lakh to Rs. 17.40 lakh for the standard version and from Rs. 17.74 lakh to Rs. 19.28 lakh for the ‘Max’ version.

All prices mentioned above are ex-showroom, New Delhi