Tata Nexon CNG Red Dark Launched In India At Rs. 12.70 Lakh

Tata Nexon CNG Red Dark gains exterior and interior enhancements and is made available in a total of three variants namely Fearless+ PS, Creative+ PS and Creative+ S

Tata Motors has introduced the Red Dark edition of the Nexon in the domestic market in its CNG guise. It was first unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 just over a week ago and it carries a price tag of Rs. 12.70 lakh for the base variant which goes all the way up to Rs. 13.70 lakh for the top-spec model (both prices, ex-showroom).

The Tata Nexon CNG Red Dark edition has been made available in three variants namely Fearless+ PS, Creative+ PS and Creative+ S. Both Nexon CNG Red Dark Creative+ PS and Fearless+ PS are priced the same. Compared to the regular Nexon CNG, the Red Dark gets a host of visual enhancements inside and out while no performance updates have been implemented.

On the exterior front, the Tata Nexon CNG Red Dark edition gains a new carbon black shade along with contrast red highlights. Some of the interesting features are red coloured leather seat upholstery, piano black interior finish and red stitching. Both Creative+ PS and Fearless+ PS are equipped with a panoramic sunroof with voice support in multiple languages.

The equipment list comprises twin 10.25-inch displays – one for the infotainment and the other for the instrument console – automatic climate control with rear air conditioning vents, all LED lighting, wireless charging facility, multi-speaker audio system, USB charging ports, premium surface trims, ventilated driver and front passenger seats amongst others.

The Tata Nexon CNG Red Dark is equipped with a 1.2L turbo petrol engine delivering 98.5 bhp maximum power and 170 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is linked with a six-speed manual transmission only. It also features Tata’s innovative twin-cylinder CNG setup, offering a total capacity of 60 litres while retaining 321 litres of boot space.

Tata claims a mileage of 17.44 km per kg. Tata is planning to launch the Harrier EV next in India in the coming months while the ICE and electric versions of the Sierra are also expected.