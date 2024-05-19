Tata Nexon CNG Launching This Year In India – All Key Details

Tata Nexon CNG will more likely go on sale in the coming months in India and it will become the industry’s first turbo petrol CNG model

Since its introduction to the market in 2017, the Nexon has proven to be a significant achievement for Tata Motors, having sold over six hundred thousand units thus far. Offering both ICE and EV options, it distinguishes itself as one of the most appealing choices in its segment, all while maintaining an impressive Global NCAP safety rating of five stars.

In a move to expand its range of powertrain offerings, the homegrown brand unveiled the Nexon iCNG concept at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 in New Delhi in February. Expected to hit the domestic market in the coming months, the production model of the Nexon CNG will become India’s first turbocharged petrol vehicle integrated with CNG technology.

Building on the success of the updated Nexon, Tata has incorporated the twin-cylinder technology first introduced in the Altroz and Punch models. While Tata introduced iCNG technology with the Tiago and Tigor a few years back, the introduction of the twin-cylinder iCNG technology without sacrificing boot space has proven to be a game changer in those models.

Tata plans to employ the same approach with the Nexon CNG, leveraging the advantages of this technology with a practical boot space of 230 litres, made possible by the arrangement of dual cylinders side by side, each with a capacity of 60 litres (water equivalent). The cylinders are discreetly integrated and hidden from view while the tool kits are stored in the storage area with the provision for an underbody spare wheel.

Tata also appears to be working on a panoramic sunroof version of the Nexon to counteract the recently launched XUV 3XO and the arrival of the CNG should give it an advantage over many of its rivals. Incorporating a factory-fitted CNG system, Tata has equipped it with various features for enhanced safety and performance. These include a micro switch, a six-point cylinder mounting scheme, a single ECU, and high-quality kit materials.

Additionally, the system boasts thermal incident protection and leak detection capabilities, ensuring optimal safety and reliability. The Nexon CNG will utilize the well-known 1.2L three-cylinder turbo petrol engine, which typically generates 120 PS and 170 Nm of torque. However, the performance outputs will be adjusted lower for this application. It will be coupled with a five-speed manual transmission, with the possibility of an AMT option as well.