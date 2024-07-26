Tata Nexon CNG Launching Soon In India – All Key Info

Tata Nexon CNG will likely go on sale around September in India and it will feature twin-cylinder CNG technology without sacrificing much of the boot volume

Tata Motors is gearing up to announce the prices of the Curvv EV on August 7 while its IC-engined version will follow suit soon. At the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024, Tata showcased the near-production Curvv and Harrier EV along with the Nexon iCNG concept. While the electrified Harrier will be launched in early 2025, the CNG-spec Nexon is arriving soon as well.

The homegrown manufacturer boasts the widest portfolio of twin-cylinder CNG technology-equipped cars in India and recently, Hyundai introduced the same tech in the Exter micro SUV. Currently, the Punch serves as the highest-selling model within the brand’s portfolio and is already sold with CNG. The Nexon, on the contrary, has witnessed a sales slowdown in recent times amidst finishing within the top ten and is the next in line to get such treatment.

The CNG-spec Tata Nexon is expected to go on sale around September and it will help expand the compact SUV’s portfolio further while appealing to customers looking for a fuel economical option. Tata intends to adopt a similar strategy seen in the Punch and Altroz twin-cylinder CNG vehicles as the Nexon CNG will have a usable boot space of 230 litres.

This is achieved by positioning dual cylinders side by side, each with a 60L (water equivalent) capacity. The cylinders are seamlessly integrated and concealed, with the tool kits stored in the storage area and provision for an underbody spare wheel. The factory-fitted CNG system comes with various features for enhanced safety and performance.

These include a micro switch, a six-point cylinder mounting system, a single ECU unit, and the use of high-quality kit materials. The same 1.2L turbo petrol engine, which produces 120 PS and 170 Nm in its regular guise, will be calibrated to develop lesser power and torque, for improved fuel efficiency. The powertrain will be mated to a five-speed MT or an AMT.

As for the prices, the CNG version will be Rs. 70,000-80,000 more expensive compared to the regular variants. It will lock horns with the Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG.