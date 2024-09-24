Tata Nexon CNG Launched In India At Rs. 8.99 Lakh

Tata Nexon CNG is sold in multiple variants and is priced between Rs. 8.99 lakh and Rs. 14.59 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India)

Tata Motors has today announced the launch of the CNG-spec Nexon in India for a starting price of Rs. 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and it becomes the first CNG model equipped with a turbocharged petrol engine as the familiar 1.2L Revotron petrol mill has been utilised. The Smart+ trim is Rs. 70,000 costlier than the entry-level Smart variant.

Moving up the price range, the Smart+ sunroof costs Rs. 9.99 lakh while the Pure and Pure S variants are priced at Rs. 10.69 lakh and Rs. 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-spec Creative trim carries a sticker tag of Rs. 11.69 lakh while the Creative+ is priced at Rs. 12.19 lakh. The fully-loaded Fearless+ PS is priced at Rs. 14.59 lakh (ex-showroom).

As expected, the homegrown manufacturer has presented the Nexon CNG in an expansive range and it made its debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 earlier this year. Just as the recent crop of Tata CNG vehicles, the Nexon CNG is equipped with twin cylinder technology. The brand has been reaping the benefits of widening its CNG range with good sales numbers in recent times.

Tata Nexon CNG Variants Prices (Ex-Showroom, Pan India) Smart Rs. 8.99 lakh Smart+ Rs. 9.69 lakh Smart+ S Rs. 9.99 lakh Pure Rs. 10.69 lakh Pure S Rs. 10.99 lakh Creative Rs. 11.69 lakh Creative+ Rs. 12.19 lakh Fearless+ PS Rs. 14.59 lakh

The Tata Punch currently stands as the highest-selling model in the brand’s lineup and is already available with a CNG option. In contrast, the Tata Nexon has experienced a slowdown in sales recently, although it still manages to secure a spot within the top ten best-selling models. The arrival of the CNG variant will only help it appeal to more audiences.

Tata Nexon CNG Performance Specs Engine 1.2L Turbo Petrol Power 120 hp Torque 170 Nm Gearbox Five-Speed MT/AMT Bootspace 321 L Mileage 24 km/kg for MT

The Tata Nexon CNG offers a practical boot space of 321 litres, made possible by placing dual 60-litre (water equivalent) cylinders side by side. These cylinders are neatly integrated and concealed, with the toolkit stored in the designated storage area, and the spare wheel mounted under the vehicle. The factory-fitted CNG system is equipped with multiple safety features too.

It gets a micro switch, a six-point cylinder mounting system, a single ECU unit, and high-quality materials are used in the kit. It retains the same 1.2L Revotron turbo petrol engine found in the regular model. However, the power figure has been reduced by 20 hp to enhance fuel efficiency and is claimed to offer 24 km per kg in its five-speed manual guise. The prices of the Nexon CNG AMT are yet to be disclosed.