Tata Nexon Beats Rivals To Be The Most Sold Compact SUV In September

Tata Nexon continues to rack up an impressive sales tally as it headed the compact SUV segment in the month of September 2021

Tata Motors has had the Nexon as one of its top-selling models for a long time now due to a number of reasons. The Global NCAP five-star crash test rating really brought attention to the sub-four-metre SUV following its launch in late 2017. Despite being a slow burner, the arrival of the facelifted Nexon in early 2020 further pushed the sales up quite a bit.

The Nexon along with Altroz and Tiago has helped in Tata maintaining its third-largest carmaker status in the country monthly on a consistent basis. In the month of September 2021, the five-seater recorded a cumulative domestic tally of 9,211 units as against 6,007 units during the same period in 2020 with YoY volume growth of 53.3 per cent.

The compact SUV was the fourth most sold car in the country as well, the highest it has ever gotten yet, and it was only 372 units shy of the third places Kia Seltos. The Nexon also beat its nearest rival Hyundai Venue with conviction as the gap between them stood at 1,287 units. It is worth noting that a couple of months ago Tata breached the 10,000 unit sales mark in a month for the first time.

It derives power from two engine options – a 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder Revotorq turbo diesel. The former generates a maximum power output of 120 PS and 170 Nm of peak torque while the latter kicks out 110 PS and 260 Nm. The powerful motors are paired with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed AMT transmission.

The Nexon is currently priced between Rs. 7.29 lakh and Rs. 13.23 lakh (ex-showroom) and is sold across XE, XM, XMA, XT, XZ, XZ Plus, XZA, and XZA Plus trims. The Dark Edition version of the Nexon was introduced recently and its range has regularly been expanded to keep the customers interested with new variants and features.

The interior boasts a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls, cruise control, push-button engine start/stop, sunroof, automatic climate control and so on.