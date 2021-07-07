Tata Nexon, Altroz, Harrier Dark Editions Launched From Rs. 8.71 Lakh

Tata Nexon, Nexon EV, Altroz, and Harrier Dark Edition variants have today been officially introduced with the signature black treatment

Tata Motors has today announced the launch of the Dark Editions of Altroz, Nexon, Harrier and Nexon EV in the domestic market. The Dark Edition treatment was first applied to the Harrier back in August 2019 and due to its good reception, the Pune-based manufacturer has expanded its reach across popular models in the portfolio.

The Tata Altroz Dark Edition is priced at Rs. 8.71 lakh while the Nexon Dark Edition is priced from Rs. 10.40 Lakh (Ex-showroom Delhi). The updated 2021 Tata Harrier Dark Edition starts from Rs. 18.04 lakh and the Nexon EV Dark Edition carries a starting price of Rs. 15.99 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom New Delhi).

Speaking on the occasion of the launch, Vivek Srivatsa, Head Marketing, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “Harrier #Dark which was launched as a limited edition product initially, did extremely well and on popular customer demand became an integral part of the Harrier portfolio. It offered an exciting & unique package to the customers. We are confident that the extended dark range is equally compelling and cater to customers who are looking for bold & stylish cars this festive season.”

The Dark range is now available at Tata’s authorised dealerships present in India and reservations have commenced. The Tata Altroz Dark Edition comes with new Cosmo Black exterior body colour with a dark tint finish on 16-inch alloy wheels and dark chrome across the hood. The Granite Black interior theme with metallic gloss Black mid-pad and the leatherette upholstery with deep Blue Tri-arrow perforations, deco blue stitching, the #Dark mascot on the exterior and the Dark embroidery on the front headrest accentuate are other highlights.

It is available in the top-spec XZ+ petrol in NA and iTurbo engine choices. The Tata Nexon Dark Edition features new Charcoal Black 16-inch alloys wheels, #Dark mascot, Sonic Sliver highlights on the body along with matte Granite Black cladding, etc. The cabin gets a dark interior pack, premium leatherette upholstery with Tri-arrow perforations on seats and door trim while the front headrests sport #Dark Embroidery as well.

It is offered in XZ+, XZA+, XZ+(O) & XZA+(O) variants in both petrol and diesel options. The Tata Nexon EV Dark Edition, on the other hand, is presented in XZ+ and the XZ+ LUX variants. Some of the visual enhancements include Midnight Black exterior colour with Satin Black humanity line and beltline, #Dark mascot, all-new Charcoal Grey alloy wheels, glossy piano Black mid-pad with dark-themed leatherette upholstery with Tri-arrow perforations on seats and door trims, EV Blue stitches on the seats and leather-wrapped steering wheel.

It also gets iTPMS (Tyre pressure monitoring system) and additionally, the Nexon EV XZ+ comprises a rear seat central armrest with cup-holders, 60:40 rear seat-split and adjustable rear seat headrests. The 2021 Tata Harrier Dark Edition boasts all-new Oberon black colour with a tinge of deep blue, bigger R18 Blackstone Alloys, dark interior theme with touches to the interior elements, Benecke Kaliko Leatherette upholstery with Tri-Arrow perforations with a deep blue undertone, front seat headrests with #Dark embroidery, and so on.

The homegrown manufacturer has made the 2021 Harrier Dark Edition available in XT+, XZ+ & XZA+ variants.