Tata Nexon/Altroz Dark Edition Reach Dealerships, Launch On July 7

The Dark Edition variants of Tata Altroz and Nexon will get blacked-out treatment for the exterior and interior, but won’t feature mechanical changes

A little while back, news broke out that Tata Motors is planning to launch the ‘Dark Edition’ versions of the Altroz and Nexon in India. Both these models have now started arriving at dealerships, and the official launch is slated to happen on July 7. Just like with Tata Harrier Dark Edition, these vehicles sport no mechanical changes over the standard models, only aesthetic ones.

The exterior paint scheme of the Nexon and Altroz Dark Editions comprise of Gloss Black colour, along with a blacked-out treatment for the front grille, fog lamps housings, and ORVMs. The vehicles will also sport blacked-out badges of their respective names. The alloy wheels on both vehicles will have the same design as the standard models, but with a dark grey finish.

The Nexon continues to get silver-finished faux bash plates though. Of course, the Dark Edition models also sport ‘Dark’ insignia above the front fenders. The changes to the interior are along similar lines as well. The cabin is completely blacked out, with piano black appliqués and inserts on the dash and door pads.

The Dark Edition models are expected to be based on the top few trims of both the Nexon and Altroz, as is the case with Harrier. The Dark Edition variants will demand a premium over the standard trim level counterparts, likely around Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 20,000. The equipment and features on offer will remain unchanged.

Tata Nexon is available with two engine options – a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol (120 PS/170 Nm) and a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel (110 PS/260 Nm). Buyers can choose between a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed AMT, available on both powerplants.

The Altroz has three engine choices on offer – a 1.2-litre NA petrol (86 PS/113 Nm), a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol (110 PS/140 Nm), and a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel (90 PS/200 Nm). Transmission options, however, are limited to just a 5-speed manual gearbox here. The manufacturer is currently developing a new dual-clutch automatic transmission for the Altroz, which is expected to go on sale in the Indian market in the near future, although the exact launch timeline for it isn’t known yet.