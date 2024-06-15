Tata Nexon Achieves 7 Lakh Sales Milestone In Just 7 Years

To celebrate the occasion, Tata Motors is offering benefits of up to Rs. 1 lakh on Nexon across the country

Tata Motors is celebrating a new milestone of 7,00,000 unit sales of the Nexon in its 7th year. Since its launch in 2017, the Nexon has earned the title of India’s best-selling SUV for three consecutive years between 2021 and 2023. The Nexon also made history in 2018 as India’s first vehicle to receive a 5-star safety rating from the GNCAP crash test organisation.

In February 2024, the heavily updated Nexon achieved a 5-star GNCAP rating under the updated 2022 protocol. Recently, the Nexon EV also earned full marks from Bharat NCAP. Recipient of 41 esteemed accolades, the Nexon showcases its remarkable performance through accelerated sales growth, with over 3,00,000 units sold in just the last two years (2022 and 2023).

Available with diverse powertrains – petrol, diesel, and electric – the Nexon brand has strengthened its position over time. The first one lakh sales milestone took 25 months to arrive but within the next 20 months, Tata sold a total of two lakhs. In March 2022 and October 2022, the three and four lakh sales were reached in a faster manner.

Over the next six months, the homegrown manufacturer sold a lakh more Nexons and the six lakh unit sales were reached in December 2023. Continuing its momentum further, Tata achieved the seven lakh milestone within the next seven months. Commenting on the milestone, Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said,

“Since its launch in 2017, the Nexon has set new standards in design, safety, comfort and driving pleasure. Over the past seven years, the unwavering support and love of its expanding customer base have made the Nexon an iconic brand in the industry. With a wide choice of powertrains and personas, we have ensured that there is an ideal Nexon for every evolving need and discerning choice of our customers.”

Tata Motors’ dealers are hosting special events and customer gatherings to commemorate the Nexon. Customers who have booked and are awaiting delivery of their Nexon, as well as those making fresh bookings or looking to upgrade their current Nexon to its latest version, can enjoy benefits of up to Rs. 1 lakh depending on variants. It derives power from a 1.2L turbo petrol and a 1.5L turbo diesel engine with manual and automatic transmission choices.