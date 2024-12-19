Tata Motors To Reveal 3 New e-SUVs At Bharat Global Expo 2025

Tata Motors will likely unveil the Sierra EV, Harrier EV, and Safari EV at the Bharat Global Expo 2025. These electric SUVs will offer 500+ km range

The Bharat Mobility Expo is set to return in January 2025 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. Slated to be held from 17th to 22nd January, the second edition of the expo will merge with the popular Auto Expo, creating a large platform for showcasing innovation in the automotive sector. Similar to the renowned global auto giants, Tata Motors is poised to unveil the diverse lineup of vehicles and launch its some much-anticipated models. Let’s take a look at the complete details.

1. Tata Sierra EV

The Tata Sierra EV will be unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025, marking the revival of an iconic nameplate with a modern twist. Sporting a bold design, it features slim LED DRLs, vertically stacked projector LED headlights, flush door handles, and striking star-patterned alloy wheels. The spacious three-row cabin is enhanced by large glass areas, promising an airy feel. With a range of 500 km, the Sierra EV is expected to offer single-motor FWD and dual-motor AWD configurations. More details will be provided as the launch is near.

2. Tata Harrier EV

Tata Motors is set to launch its flagship electric SUV, the Harrier EV at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025. While a pre-production model was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023, the production-ready version will likely feature subtle visual updates. Built on Tata’s Acti.ev platform, which also underpins the Punch EV, the Harrier EV will boast advanced features like Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) and Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) charging.

Equipped with a 60 kWh battery pack, it promises a range of over 500 km per charge. Expected to be priced from Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom), the Harrier EV will compete with the likes of the Mahindra XEV e8 in India.

3. Tata Safari EV

Tata Motors is expected to preview the Safari EV, its flagship 7-seater electric SUV, at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025. Sharing its Gen 2 electric architecture with the Harrier EV, the Safari EV will feature an electric 4×4 drivetrain and a design closely aligned with its Harrier counterpart.

Anticipated to launch in 2026, the SUV is likely to house a similar 60 kWh battery pack, offering a claimed range of over 500 km. Likely to be available at a starting price of Rs 35 lakh (ex-showroom), the Safari EV promises premium features, robust capability, and a strong presence in the growing e-SUV segment.

The car manufacturer might also showcase the Avinya EV at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Expo 2025.