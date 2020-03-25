Tata Motors To Launch 3 New Cars This Year In India – Details

Tata will likely be launching as many as three new products in the coming months of 2020 and here we have listed them

Tata Motors is planning to introduce three more vehicles during the course of this calendar year and all of them were showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo in Greater Noida last month. Earlier this year, Tata launched the updated versions of Tiago, Tigor and Nexon along with Altroz premium hatchback and electrified Nexon. Three more vehicles are coming in to consolidate its portfolio:

1. Tata Gravitas:

The seven-seater version of the Harrier made its global debut at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show just over a year ago and its final production version was displayed at the biennial Auto Expo last month. It has subtle design tweaks compared to the Harrier and has a longer rear overhang and bulge on the roof to accommodate the final row of seats.

It is powered by the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder Fiat-sourced diesel engine found in the Harrier developing 170 PS and 350 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is paired with a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission as an option.

2. Tata HBX:

The HBX also made its world premiere at the 2020 Auto Expo alongside the Sierra EV concept. It is the close-to-production version of the H2X concept bound for launch later this year. It spawns a micro SUV that will compete against Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, Mahindra KUV NXT and Renault Kwid. Could be christened the Hornbill, the five-seater will sit below the Nexon in the brand’s SUV lineup.

It is the second product based on the ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) platform that pertains to all the future models spanning below 4.3 metres in length. The sub-four-metre SUV will be powered by a BSVI compliant Revotron petrol engine and we expect both five-speed manual and five-speed AMT transmissions will be on offer.

3. Tata Altroz EV:

The electric version of the Altroz will likely make its showroom appearance around Diwali or in early 2021. Considering the aggressive pricing of the Nexon EV, we do expect the zero-emission Altroz to cost around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom). The driving range could be around 250 to 300 km on a single charge and it could share several commonalities with its IC-engined counterparts.