Tata Motors To Launch 10 New Electric Cars By 2025, Reveals Chairman

Tata Motors is planning to launch ten new battery-powered EVs by 2025, with a heavy emphasis on environmental sustainability

Tata Motors is planning to expand its electric car lineup, with 10 new electric vehicles planned for launch by 2025. Tata-owned Jaguar Land Rover is already on the path to electrification, with Jaguar set to become an all-electric brand from 2025. Now, the homegrown carmaker is setting up a road map for its own EV future.

N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Motors, revealed to shareholders during the company’s 76th annual report that the manufacturer’s EV market penetration has doubled to 2 per cent in FY2021, and it is expected to increase exponentially in the coming years. The carmaker plans to lead the EV revolution in the Indian car market, which is why it has such an aggressive launch plan in place.

The manufacturer currently has two electric vehicles in its portfolio – Nexon EV and Tiago EV. The former is the best-selling electric car in the Indian market, with over 4,000 units sold till April 2021, i.e., within 14 months of its launch. The positive market response is one of the biggest reasons why Tata is optimistic about its electric future.

Tata will soon be launching the electric version of the Altroz hatchback in India. The Altroz EV will likely be followed by the HBX EV, although the latter is yet to arrive in its IC-engined avatar. N Chandrasekaran also stated that Tata Motors is looking for partnerships in EV battery manufacturing, in India as well as Europe.

Tata will also invest heavily in setting up EV charging infrastructure across India. At the moment, the lack of charging stations across the country is the biggest hurdle to widespread EV adoption. The manufacturer will be putting emphasis on environmental sustainability and climate resilience, with tough scrutiny to ensure it.

Apart from that, Tata Group is also evaluating setting up an automotive software and engineering vertical, which would help drive the development of connected and autonomous mobility. N Chandrasekaran also said that the business has stayed resilient despite all the challenges faced last year and this year, and he believes that it would grow much stronger in the coming years.

Source